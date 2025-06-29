WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 29

This Sunday, the WNBA will greet hoops fans with an impressive five-game slate. The action will tip off early when the Dream and the Liberty face off at 3 p.m. ET, and the matchup between the Sparks and the Sky will start one hour later. Then, the Mercury will face the Aces at 6 p.m. ET, and the Lynx will take on the Sun at 7 p.m. ET. The final game of the slate will probably be the most attractive one, as the Storm will take on the Valkyries at 8:30 p.m. ET.

There's plenty of value in this five-game slate, so let's look at which players are worth targeting from a DFS perspective.

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -1.0

O/U: 164.0

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Dream at Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

New York

The Liberty just didn't have it going in their most recent game, losing to the Mercury by a 106-91 margin. Aside from that loss being New York's third over its last four contests, it was the Liberty's second-worst loss of the campaign, and the team has gone 2-4 in its previous six. Those recent struggles have impacted the line for this game, but it's not like the Dream are playing at a very high level, either.

Indeed, the Dream fought hard against the Lynx in their most recent encounter before suffering a 96-92 overtime loss. Just like New York, Atlanta has also dropped three of its last five games. The Liberty will remain depleted for this contest since they'll be missing two key pieces in Jonquel Jones (ankle) and Leonie Fiebich, so their frontcourt depth will be thin. Meanwhile, the Dream should be at full strength Sunday.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sparks -8.0

O/U: 167.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sparks at Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Odyssey Sims G Personal GTD 6/29/2025 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 7/3/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 7/3/2025 Julie Allemand G Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2025

Chicago

Kamilla Cardoso C Not Injury Related OUT 7/8/2025 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

The Sparks finally snapped their four-game losing streak with an 85-75 win over the Fever on Thursday. However, Los Angeles has been struggling badly on both ends of the court lately and has dropped seven of its last 10 games overall. Those struggles are similar to the ones the Sky have been enduring. Fresh off an 83-78 loss to the Valkyries on Friday, Chicago has also lost four of its last five contests while sitting in the bottom part of the Eastern Conference standings. These two teams have met twice this season, with each team winning once.

Odyssey Sims (personal) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game, but she may be limited. Chicago will be missing a key player in the frontcourt in Kamilla Cardoso (not injury related). The center is with the Brazil national team in the FIBA Americas Cup, and that could probably translate into more touches and a higher usage rate for Chicago's other star forward, Angel Reese.

Las Vegas Aces[LOGOO] at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -6.0

O/U: 166.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Mercury at Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Alexa Held G Chest GTD 6/29/2025 Julia Ayrault G Personal OFS 5/1/2026 Helena Pueyo G Personal OFS 5/1/2026

Las Vegas

Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

The Mercury are the hottest team in the WNBA right now and enter this matchup against the Aces on the heels of a six-game winning streak following their 106-91 victory over the Liberty on Friday. They've surpassed the 100-point mark in their last two wins, so their offense is rolling under the leadership of Alyssa Thomas. As for the Aces, their inconsistent ways continue and have dropped three of their last five following a 94-83 defeat to the Mystics. Despite being a perennial contender in the last few seasons, the Aces have stumbled to a 7-8 record.

It's unclear if Alexa Held (chest) will be available, although the rookie has missed the last two games and is yet to start a game this season, so her absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the rotation. As for the Aces, they'll be at full strength and shouldn't have drastic changes in the rotation. Las Vegas has been very steady and consistent when it comes to their starting lineup when its key players are all available.

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -20.5

O/U: 154.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Lynx at Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Connecticut

Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025 Marina Mabrey G Knee OUT 7/9/2025

The Lynx are overwhelming favorites for this contest, and that's evidenced by the 20.5-point line on the spread -- at the time of this writing, they're the only team with a double-digit edge on the over/under. Minnesota had to work harder than expected in its most recent game but ended with a 96-92 overtime victory over the Dream. As for the Sun, their struggles have been significant, and they are on an eight-game losing streak after losing to the Storm by a 97-81 score in their last game.

From an injury perspective, the Lynx shouldn't have any concerns and aren't expected to tweak their rotation considerably now that Napheesa Collier is back in the mix and fully available to handle her regular workload. The same should be said about the Sun, with the lone two absentees being Leila Lacan (not injury related) and Marina Mabrey (knee). The loss of Mabrey is substantial, though, as she's averaging 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 2025.

Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries

Line: Storm -5.0

O/U: 157.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Valkyries at Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Golden State

Seattle

The Valkyries will aim to start a new winning streak and are coming off an 83-78 win over the Sky last time out, meaning they've won three of their previous four. Golden State has looked surprisingly competitive in its first season in the WNBA and owns an 8-7 record through its first 15 contests. As for the Storm, they're in an even better position and have won four of their last five after their 97-81 victory over a struggling Connecticut team. Seattle has gone 10-6 this season and has the look of a true contender in the Western Conference.

When taking a look at the injury report, Golden State will continue to have Julie Vanloo (personal) and Janelle Salaun (personal) sidelined due to their international commitments, meaning there shouldn't be any drastic changes to their rotation. As for the Storm, Seattle will be at full strength.

TOP WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

Reese has been benefiting from the absence of Kamilla Cardoso (personal) to put up impressive numbers, and the Sky forward remains one of the best frontcourt options on any slate. She has recorded five double-doubles over her previous six appearances and even posted a triple-double on June 15, recording 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Connecticut. Reese is averaging 12.8 points and 12.3 boards per contest since the beginning of June (nine outings).

Speaking of two-way impact, few players can fill out a stat sheet the way Wilson does. The star center missed three games due to a concussion earlier this month but has been very productive since returning to the hardwood, averaging 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per contest in her previous four appearances. Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, is averaging 21.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per contest in 12 outings in 2025.

Thomas is another stat-filling machine, and the Mercury star guard sniffed a triple-double in her most recent outing after finishing with 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds across 31 minutes in the 106-91 win over the Liberty on Friday. Thomas has recorded double-digit points + rebounds and/or assists in five of his six outings since returning to the hardwood following a five-game injury. She's averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest over that six-game stretch.

Last but not least, let's not rule Collier out. The Lynx forward returned following a two-game absence on Friday in the 96-92 victory over the Dream and posted an impressive stat line with 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 40 minutes. Collier has one of the highest usage rates in the league and has delivered MVP-level numbers when healthy, averaging 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and a combined 3.3 steals-plus-blocks per game in 2025. With the Lynx having a favorable matchup against the Sun, it wouldn't be surprising if Collier ends up as one of the most productive players in this slate.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Angel Reese are the three most expensive players in the Sunday slate on DraftKings. Each of them represents a perfect option to build your roster around. However, there are other options worth considering, such as the ones listed below.

Stewart and Ionescu should carry the Liberty in this matchup against the Dream, though it's worth noting that both players enter this game on different stages of their campaigns. Stewart should be one of the Liberty's most productive players, and the absence of Jonquel Jones (ankle) in the frontcourt should translate to even more touches for the All-Star forward, who's averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of June.

As for Ionescu, she's still putting up 18.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest this season, but her recent performances have been disappointing, to say the least. Over her last five outings, Ionescu is averaging 20.8 points per game but shooting a meager 29.7 percent from three-point range. Furthermore, she's gone 3-for-19 from deep over her last three contests. She's bound to deliver a bounce-back performance sooner rather