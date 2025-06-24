This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 24

Caitlin Clark over 19.5 points (-125) at Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Since returning from a five-game absence, Clark has scored at least 19 points in three of Indiana's last four games. The Fever have lost two straight and are currently below .500, so they need a bounce-back win. They face a fearsome frontcourt Tuesday, so I expect Clark to take matters into her own hands. When she's attempted at least 20 shots in a game (three times), Clark has averaged 26.0 points.

Angel Reese over 11.5 rebounds (+100) at Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:25 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Reese is well on her way to leading the league in rebounds again, averaging 11.5 through 13 appearances. A'ja Wilson (9.8) and Jonquel Jones (9.6) are the only other players averaging more than nine. Last time these teams met, Reese grabbed 12 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Paige Bueckers over 5.5 assists (-130) versus Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:25 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Bueckers has recorded at least five assists in eight of her 11 appearances. She's coming off two straight performances with seven dimes.

Los Angeles Sparks -2.5 first-half spread (-122) at Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: It has been a rough season for Los Angeles, but the Sparks have been able to handle their business against the worst teams in the league, including a 13-point victory over Chicago earlier this season. They have also managed to win the first half against quality teams like Minnesota and Phoenix before fading in the second half. In fact, despite a 2-5 record in the past 7 games, L.A. outscored opponents in the first half of 5 of those games. I'll be betting on the Sparks to win and cover the game (-5) too, but the first half spread is my best bet of the day.