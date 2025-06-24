Menu
VSiN: Jason's Best Bets for Tuesday's WNBA Slate

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Jason Shebilske 
Nick Whalen 
Published on June 24, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, are joined by WNBA Editor Jason Shebilske to preview Jason's best bets for Tuesday's slate of WNBA games. They start with the Fever Storm game in Seattle. Jason is a big fan of a Skylar Diggins prop. They then discuss the three other games on the slate. (Segment aired 6-24- 2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

