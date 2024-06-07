WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, June 7

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, June 7

A busy weekend in the WNBA begins Friday with a four-game slate, including the Mystics searching for their first win of the season while facing the Fever. Three games will also be tipping off on the West Coast featuring plenty of entertaining players with intriguing player props.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Friday, June 7

Caitlin Clark Over 17.5 Points (-135) at Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:05 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has scored at least 17 points in six of 11 appearances to start her WNBA career despite shooting only 35.7 percent from the field. I expect her to have an efficient outing against a winless Mystics squad that'll be without Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin.

Ariel Atkins Over 13.5 Points (-130) vs. Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:11 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Indiana's defense is terrible, allowing a league-high 90.5 points per 40 minutes -- about 10 points above average. Atkins is averaging 12.9 points per game this year but has been relatively cold shooting the ball, so this is a great opportunity for her to get back on track. Notably, she's taken double-digit shot attempts in all but one game this year.

Cameron Brink Under 14.5 Points + Rebounds (-122) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Brink has performed well early in her rookie season, but much of her impact has been through her blocks. She's been inconsistent in the scoring and rebounding columns, particularly over the last few games. The 22-year-old has gotten into some foul trouble recently and has been held under 14.5 points + rebounds in four consecutive appearances. The last time she topped the mark was against Dallas on May 26, so there's a chance she can rediscover her success in Friday's rematch, but the under has hit in seven of her nine appearances to begin the season.

A'ja Wilson Over 26.5 Points (+100) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

The player props in this matchup look pretty accurate, and Wilson's point line is certainly lofty, but she's scored at least 28 points in each of her last four appearances. It's unclear whether Nneka Ogwumike will face any limitations after missing Tuesday's game against the Mercury due to an eye injury, but Seattle's frontcourt will have its hands full with Wilson. Especially while getting plus odds on her scoring line, this is one of my favorite bets for this matchup.

Kayla McBride Over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (-145) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Phoenix allows the second-most made threes to opponents per 40 minutes (9.5), not to mention the most attempts (27.6). McBride has scorched from deep all season, making 3.1 per game at 45.9 percent. She's made at least one triple in every game, and she's taken at least five in every game. She went 2-for-5 in 22 minutes when these teams met in late May.