WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, May 31

The weekend kicks off with four WNBA games Friday night, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups to watch and injuries to monitor. Four of the most dominant teams in the league -- Connecticut, Las Vegas, New York and Minnesota -- will be in action Friday, making it an exciting night for player props.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Friday, May 31

Jason Shebilske: Even though the Aces will be on the road during Friday's matchup, this game feels like it has some blowout potential, especially if Allisha Gray (thumb) is sidelined or limited. The Dream lost to the Lynx by 13 points at home Sunday, and it seems likely that they'll have even more trouble against the back-to-back champions. Three of the Aces' four wins this season have been by at least nine points, and I expect that to occur Friday.

Jason Shebilske: Stewart's scoring line has shifted slightly downward this afternoon, but I still think it's slightly too high. The matchup between New York and Washington isn't expected to be particularly competitive, with the Liberty favored by 13.5 points at home. Even though the Mystics are winless this year, the Liberty have gone through a skid in recent matchups, and Stewart has been held below 21 points in each of her last four appearances. The Liberty could limit her playing time if they get a sizable lead Friday, so I don't expect her to have a prolific scoring night.

Alex Barutha: The undefeated Sun are the best rebounding team in the WNBA by a sizable margin. They allow only 30.9 opponent boards per 40, with the second-lowest team being the Sparks at 33.4. That 2.5-rebound gap is the same as between the Sparks and the Aces, who allow the third most rebounds in the league. McCowan is averaging 8.8 boards this season but has been at seven or fewer twice, including two performances with only five boards. Her minutes (26.4 MPG) are fairly low as well, creating more downside.

Alex Barutha: The Mercury are allowing the second most assists per 40 minutes (20.9) to opponents, and that's good news for Williams. She's had at least five assists in every game this season, topping out at 8 and averaging 6.2. She's just a steady source of dimes, and this is a nice matchup. Those looking to bet Williams over 5.5 assists can use a DraftKings promo code.