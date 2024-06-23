WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Sunday, June 23

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Sunday, June 23

The WNBA rolls on with a four-game slate Sunday, including another matchup between Rookie of the Year candidates Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Sunday, June 23

Caitlin Clark Over 30.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (+100) at Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:40 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Fever have scored at least 88 points in four straight and have found their groove offensively with Clark at the helm. Over her last three games, Clark has averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, including a 23-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound performance against the Sky last Sunday.

Angel Reese Over 11.5 Rebounds (-120) vs. Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:40 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Reese has recorded eight straight double-doubles, including five outings with at least 13 boards. In two matchups against the Fever this season, Reese has totaled 26 boards in 61 minutes.

Jonquel Jones Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds (-110) vs. Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:15 a.m. CT

Joe Mayo: While Jones failed to hit this mark seven games ago against Atlanta, she shot the ball only nine times. Since that game, Jones has put up double-digit shot attempts in every matchup, including beating this mark in five out of the last six. The 30-year-old is on a tear lately and this mark seems very doable, especially against a middle-of-the-road Dream defense which has given up 81.8 PPG over their last six games.

Karlie Samuelson Over 1.5 Made Three-Pointers (-160) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:15 a.m. CT

Joe Mayo: The Wings have proven to be one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA this season, boasting the second-worst defensive rating at 105.4. Samuelson has surpassed this mark in each of the Mystics' last three games, including Saturday against the Wings. This includes going 8-for-17 from beyond the arc in that three-game span. Moreover, the 29-year-old averages 5.2 attempts from three per game, so making two is extremely doable if she hits that mark, especially with how efficient she has been lately.

New York Liberty -8.5 (-110) at Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 8:00 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: New York and Atlanta are two teams that are headed in opposite directions. New York has won 10 of the last 11 games with a point differential of +12.3 in those wins. Atlanta has lost six of eight with a point differential of -14.5 in the losses. The only bright spot for Atlanta is that Jordin Canada is expected to make her season debut, but the Dream still won't be at full strength, as Rhyne Howard will miss a second consecutive game. Look for the Liberty to roll to a double-digit win.

Kamilla Cardoso Over 8.5 Rebounds (+110) vs. Indiana Fever

DraftKings, 8:00 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: After missing the first six games of the season with a shoulder injury, Cardoso was eased into action over her first four games. A lot has changed since then. Elizabeth Williams injured her knee, Cardoso entered the starting lineup, and Coach Teresa Weatherspoon announced that Cardoso was no longer on a minutes restriction. With the increased playing time, she has topped 8.5 rebounds in three of the past four games, including a 10-rebound effort in last Sunday's matchup against Indiana.

DeWanna Bonner Over 16.5 Points (-113) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:45 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: I'm looking for Bonner to bounce back after scoring in single digits twice over her last three games. She was on fire to start the campaign, scoring 19.1 points per game through her first nine appearances. Bonner to score at least 20 points is +210 on FanDuel.