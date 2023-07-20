WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, July 20

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top Bets

Dearica Hamby Under 6.5 Rebounds (-108) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sparks have several proficient rebounders, including Hamby, but she's been inconsistent on the boards in recent matchups. She's been held under seven rebounds in three consecutive games and came off the bench during her most recent appearance. While it's unclear whether her bench role will continue Thursday, she could have some trouble rebounding since the Lynx have a solid frontcourt that includes Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhasz.

Phoenix Mercury +1.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 p.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: Both Chicago and Phoenix have struggled as of late, both sitting at 3-7 over their last 10 games coming into Thursday's matchup. One of the two teams will start the path to getting back on track in this game, and look for Phoenix to be that team that grabs its third straight win at home. The Mercury will be without Diana Taurasi (hamstring), but Brittney Griner should be able to carry this Phoenix squad on its home court, where the Mercury are 4-6 this season compared to the Sky who are 4-5 on the road. Chicago just doesn't have much to counter Phoenix with outside of Kahleah Copper, so look for the Mercury to continue their winning ways at home and also cover at 1.5-point underdog spread listed entering the night

Kelsey Plum Under 4.5 Assists (-106) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Kelsey Plum has been one of the Aces' top scorers this season, but she's been held under five assists in her last three outings. While the team will be well-rested following the All-Star break, the Aces are unlikely to have to overexert their regular rotation in a game they're favored to win by 16.5 points. Despite Plum's success in other areas this year, she'll have an uphill battle to exceed 4.5 assists against Seattle.

