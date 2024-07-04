WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, July 4

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, July 4

The WNBA season rolls on with two games on Independence Day, including a marquee matchup between the Sun and Lynx.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Thursday, July 4

Alyssa Thomas Under 9.5 Rebounds (+100) at Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 8:35 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: Although Thomas is averaging 9.5 rebounds for the season, that number is slightly inflated by early-season stats when Brionna Jones wasn't getting a full workload, as she was returning from a ruptured Achilles. With Jones seeing at least 25 minutes in each of the past eight games, Thomas has only topped 9.5 rebounds twice. Add in the fact that Connecticut and Minnesota are both in the bottom half of the league in field-goal attempts per game and top half of the league in field-goal percentage, and that suggests there will be fewer rebound opportunities available.

Napheesa Collier to Record 10+ Rebounds (+100) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:55 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Collier has been a consistent source of double-doubles in recent matchups, and she's had double-digit boards in each of her last four appearances. Although the Sun allow the fewest rebounds to opposing forwards of any team in the league, Collier secured 11 boards during the first matchup between the two teams this season. I'm expecting her hot streak to continue against Connecticut, especially since two of her recent performances with double-digit boards came against Phoenix and Dallas, two other teams who are among the league's best in preventing rebounds against opposing forwards.

Ariel Atkins Over 4.5 Assists (+130) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 8:35 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: The shorthanded Mystics are 16-point underdogs heading into this matchup, so there is a risk of the game getting out of hand, sending starters to the bench early. At these odds, I'll take my chances. Atkins has surpassed 4.5 assists in seven of the past 10 games, including four straight. She had five assists in Saturday's matchup against Las Vegas, in which Washington had the lead entering the fourth quarter. She'll need to be heavily involved as a playmaker again to keep this game competitive.