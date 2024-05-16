WNBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, May 16

WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, May 16

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Jason Shebilske 
Updated on May 16, 2024 3:08PM EST

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, May 16

Now that each team has played at least one game, the WNBA season rolls on Thursday with just one game, a matchup between the Liberty and Fever in Indiana. The Fever fell to the Sun by 21 points on Opening Night, while the Liberty eked out a five-point win over the rebuilding Mystics to begin the year.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite bets of the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on Thursday's games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

Best Bets for Thursday, May 16

Courtney Vandersloot Under 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-115) at Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Liberty have gotten off to a relatively slow start to the year despite their win on Opening Night. They looked sluggish during preseason play and during Tuesday's regular-season opener, and Vandersloot has struggled to generate much production. I expect the team to turn things around at some point, but I think that Vandersloot will struggle to reach this combo line during Thursday's matchup, a mark she fell short of 29 times last season, including playoff action. Those looking to bet on Vandersloot under 21.5 points + rebounds + assists can use a DraftKings promo code.

Jonquel Jones Over 1.5 Threes Made (+138) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:35 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Jones came out aggressive from three in the opener, going 4-for-8 from distance despite averaging only 2.3 attempts last season. With her prop still fairly low and significant plus money, I think there's value to be had. The Fever also don't project to be a formidable opponent tonight, with the Liberty as 8.5-point favorites. Those looking to bet on Jones over 1.5 threes made can use a FanDuel promo code.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal.
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, May 15
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, May 15
2024 WNBA Predictions: WNBA MVP, Rookie of the Year, Champions and More
2024 WNBA Predictions: WNBA MVP, Rookie of the Year, Champions and More
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Opening Night
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Opening Night
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Opening Night
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Opening Night
Bold Predictions for the 2024 WNBA Season
Bold Predictions for the 2024 WNBA Season
2024 WNBA Fantasy Bust Candidates
2024 WNBA Fantasy Bust Candidates