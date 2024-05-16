WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, May 16

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, May 16

Now that each team has played at least one game, the WNBA season rolls on Thursday with just one game, a matchup between the Liberty and Fever in Indiana. The Fever fell to the Sun by 21 points on Opening Night, while the Liberty eked out a five-point win over the rebuilding Mystics to begin the year.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite bets of the night.

Best Bets for Thursday, May 16

Courtney Vandersloot Under 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-115) at Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

The Liberty have gotten off to a relatively slow start to the year despite their win on Opening Night. They looked sluggish during preseason play and during Tuesday's regular-season opener, and Vandersloot has struggled to generate much production. I expect the team to turn things around at some point, but I think that Vandersloot will struggle to reach this combo line during Thursday's matchup, a mark she fell short of 29 times last season, including playoff action.

Jonquel Jones Over 1.5 Threes Made (+138) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:35 p.m. CT

Jones came out aggressive from three in the opener, going 4-for-8 from distance despite averaging only 2.3 attempts last season. With her prop still fairly low and significant plus money, I think there's value to be had. The Fever also don't project to be a formidable opponent tonight, with the Liberty as 8.5-point favorites.