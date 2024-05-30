WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, May 30

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, May 30

The WNBA features two games on Thursday's slate that are expected to be relatively close matchups. The Storm will attempt to extend their winning streak to four games against the Fever, whose tough early-season schedule continues Thursday. The Sky have lost their last two matchups but will attempt to bounce back against the Sparks, who have opened their season with a 2-4 record.

Jason Shebilske breaks down his favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Thursday, May 30

Ezi Magbegor Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds (-128) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook 2:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: This combo line is relatively close to the numbers that I expect Magbegor to put up Thursday, but she's eclipsed this mark consistently to begin the season. She's had at least 22 points + rebounds in five of seven appearances this year, including a total of 23 against the Fever last week. The Fever will also be playing without Temi Fagbenle (foot) during Thursday's matchup, so I expect Magbegor to top this mark once again.

Dearica Hamby Over 33.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-102) at Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky have been effective against opposing frontcourt players early in the season, but Hamby has been among the most dominant frontcourt options in the league over the first few weeks of the 2024 campaign. She logged over 34 points + rebounds + assists in each of her first five appearances of the season, with her lone time falling under this mark this year coming in Tuesday's win over Indiana, when she was held to 32. Despite Chicago's solid frontcourt defense, I expect Hamby to generate plenty of production Thursday.