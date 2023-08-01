WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, August 1

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

Aliyah Boston Over 13.5 Points (-128) versus Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Boston is in the midst of her worst stretch in the WNBA, averaging just 10.4 points over her last five appearances. However, I like the Rookie of the Year candidate to bounce back against a struggling Mercury squad that will be without its top defender, Brittney Griner.

New users looking to bet Aliyah Boston over 13.5 points at -128 can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

Kayla McBride Over 14.5 Points (-128) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: McBride scored 19 points against Connecticut on Sunday, leading Minnesota to an 87-83 win. She's also scored at least 15 points in three consecutive contests, averaging 20 points per game during that stretch. The Lynx should lean heavily on McBride again, as Napheesa Collier remains sidelined.

New users looking to bet Kayla McBride over 14.5 points at -128 can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

Allisha Gray Over 3.5 Assists (-128) at Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Gray has dished out at least four assists in six of her last 10 contests, averaging 4.5 dimes per game during that stretch. In Atlanta's previous matchup versus Las Vegas this season, Gray notched 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes.

Jonquel Jones Over 9.5 Rebounds (+102) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Jones' rebounding totals are starting to creep up after her recent string of dominant play, but I still think 9.5 is too low against a team that's tied for third-worst in rebounds allowed per game (35.8). Jones has surpassed the double-digit rebound mark in six straight contests, averaging 12.7 boards per game during that stretch, and notched a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double against the Sparks on Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx +11.5 at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

Mitchell Hansen: Minnesota and Connecticut are facing off for the fourth and final time this season and the second time in three nights after the Lynx topped the Sun 87-83 in Minnesota on Sunday. It's likely we see the Sun bounce back at home and shoot better than 38.9% from the field, and we probably won't see the Lynx shoot 57.4% for a second game in a row against a talented defensive squad. With that said, Connecticut will likely come out on top to defend home court and end Minnesota's three-game winning streak, but I like the Lynx to cover the 11.5-point spread. When the two teams met Sunday, Connecticut was favored by 11 points.

For those playing fantasy WNBA, check out RotoWire's WNBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools such as our Current Fantasy WNBA Rankings and WNBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For some of our favorite sportsbook promo codes, check out the links below.