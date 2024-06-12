WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, June 12

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, June 12

The WNBA features just one game Wednesday, with the Sun and Sky facing off in Chicago. The Sky have been competitive in nearly every matchup this season, while the Sun will attempt to extend their win streak to two games following their first loss of the season Saturday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 12

Alyssa Thomas Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120) at Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook - 1:15 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Thomas had her worst game of the season the last time these two teams met, posting nine points, six rebounds, six assists and six turnovers in a season-low 23 minutes during an 86-82 win on May 25. If you take that game away, Thomas has averaged 12.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 35.0 minutes per game this season. If Thomas can take care of the ball, she should play far more than 23 minutes in the rematch and flirt with another triple-double.

Angel Reese Under 9.5 Rebounds (-110) vs. Connecticut Sun

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: The Sun are awesome on the boards, allowing a league-low 30.8 opponent rebounds per 40 minutes. That's partially through the third-fewest offensive rebounds per 40 (7.5). Reese has been eating glass, averaging 11.8 rebounds over her past four appearances. However, 5.3 of those have been offensive, and Wednesday's game will be a challenge in that regard. When these teams faced off May 25, Reese had five rebounds.

DeWanna Bonner Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-128) at Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Bonner has been productive in many areas to begin the regular season, and she's been effective from beyond the arc recently. She's made at least two three-pointers in each of her last four appearances, and she finished with three the last time the Sky and Sun faced off. Although Chicago has allowed the lowest three-point percentage to opposing forwards this year, I expect Bonner to be able to make at least two during Wednesday's matchup.