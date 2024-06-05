WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, June 5

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, June 5

The WNBA features two games Wednesday, and there are plenty of intriguing player props due to the level of talent slated to be on the court. Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings will face off against A'ja Wilson and the Aces, while Napheesa Collier and the Lynx take on Dearica Hamby and the Sparks.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 5

Arike Ogunbowale Over 3.5 Made Three-Pointers (+125) vs. Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ogunbowale is averaging 3.0 made threes per game. That mark is boosted by stellar efforts against Phoenix and Chicago when she made seven and six three-pointers, respectively. Phoenix is second is the WNBA in made three-pointers allowed per game, and Las Vegas is in first (or last -- however you want to look at it) in that category (10.3). With the Wings likely trailing most of the game, I like Ogunbowale to be aggressive early and often from beyond the arc, and she should get some good looks with Las Vegas packing the paint.

Alex Barutha: This is a high bar for Ogunbowale to reach, but we're getting it at significant plus money. She's averaging 3.0 makes on 8.7 attempts per game, so this is right in her wheelhouse. Working in her favor is that the Aces are allowing the most opponent made threes (10.3) per 40 minutes.

Monique Billings Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds (-106) vs. Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Billings has been a bright spot for the Wings early in the season while the team has been without Natasha Howard (foot) and Satou Sabally (shoulder). While the Aces are a formidable opponent, they've allowed the second-most rebounds to opposing forwards this season, and Billings has gone over the mark of 21.5 points + rebounds in four of her last five appearances.

Napheesa Collier Under 33.5 Points + Rebounds (-114) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Collier has been an MVP candidate over the first few weeks of the WNBA season, and she was dominant Sunday against the Wings, racking up 24 points and 14 rebounds. While the Lynx are favored on the road for Wednesday's matchup, the Sparks have allowed the fewest points and fourth-fewest rebounds per game to opposing forwards to begin the year. Before Sunday's outing, Collier had been held below 33.5 points + rebounds in four consecutive appearances, so she could struggle to hit that mark Wednesday.

Kia Nurse Under 1.5 Made Three-Pointers (+150) vs. Minnesota Lynx

BetMGM, 11:24 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Nurse has been solid from three this year, making 2.1 per game at 35%. However, she's going up against a Lynx team that allows both the fewest three-point makes (5.6) and attempts (18.7) per 40 minutes. At +150, I'll take the risk that she'll have an off game here.