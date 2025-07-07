Menu
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 8

RotoWire expert Jason Shebilske picks his best bets for Tuesday's WNBA games, including a lean on Natasha Cloud when the New York Liberty face the Las Vegas Aces.
July 7, 2025
WNBA Betting Picks
Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 8

Chicago Sky +6.5 at Washington Mystics (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky have largely struggled this season, but they've found their footing in recent matchups behind strong play from Angel Reese and Rachel Banham. The Mystics won the first meeting between the two teams by a seven-point margin in Chicago, and even though this matchup will take place in Washington, I expect the Sky to be able to cover the spread in this camp game that will tip off in the morning.

Natasha Cloud to Score 11+ Points (-115) vs. Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:50 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Cloud has been a streaky player for the Liberty this season, but she's in the midst of a strong run in which she's scored at least 12 points in four consecutive appearances. When New York and Las Vegas met on Opening Night, Cloud finished with 22 points, her second-highest total of the season. Overall, the Aces allow the second-fewest points to opposing guards of any team in the league, but I expect Cloud's success to continue Tuesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
Top News