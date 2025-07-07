Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 8

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 8

Chicago Sky +6.5 at Washington Mystics (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky have largely struggled this season, but they've found their footing in recent matchups behind strong play from Angel Reese and Rachel Banham. The Mystics won the first meeting between the two teams by a seven-point margin in Chicago, and even though this matchup will take place in Washington, I expect the Sky to be able to cover the spread in this camp game that will tip off in the morning.

Natasha Cloud to Score 11+ Points (-115) vs. Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:50 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Cloud has been a streaky player for the Liberty this season, but she's in the midst of a strong run in which she's scored at least 12 points in four consecutive appearances. When New York and Las Vegas met on Opening Night, Cloud finished with 22 points, her second-highest total of the season. Overall, the Aces allow the second-fewest points to opposing guards of any team in the league, but I expect Cloud's success to continue Tuesday.