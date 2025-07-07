WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 7

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, July 7

Allisha Gray Under 2.5 Made Three-Pointers (-150) vs. Golden State Valkyries

DraftKings Sportsbook - 1:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Gray has eclipsed this mark just twice in her past 11 appearances and only five times this season. Golden State is holding opponents to 33.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Alyssa Thomas Under 10.5 Assists (-145) vs. Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: No Satou Sabally. No Kahleah Copper. No Alexa Held. How is Thomas supposed to accumulate that many assists when all of the offensive firepower is on the bench? I expect Thomas to take on more of a scoring role and less of a distributor role, as she has done in seven games when she has played without Copper. In those games, she averaged 8.1 assists and topped 10.5 just once. She'll have even fewer potential assists without leading scorer Sabally, who will sit for the first time all season. I liked this prop better as a straight bet when the odds were -120. Now I'll be confidently using it as a parlay leg and in PrizePicks lineups.

Dallas Wings +5.5 at Phoenix Mercury (-105)

BetMGM, 1:40 p.m. CT

Darrell Harris: Coming off a 98-89 win over the Mercury in Dallas on Thursday, the Wings are in Phoenix Monday night hoping that lightning strikes twice. The difference tonight is that Phoenix will be noticeably shorthanded without Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally -- who combined for 53 of the team's 89 points Friday night. The Wings, on the other hand, used their size advantage to out-rebound Phoenix 38-26. I expect more of the same Monday, giving the Wings ample opportunity to cover the 5.5 point margin -- and a realistic chance to win outright as well.

Li Yueru Over 14.5 Points + Rebounds (-112) at Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Yueru has been somewhat inconsistent since joining the Wings, but she's coming off her second double-double in her last four appearances against the Mercury on Thursday. Dallas now has Luisa Geiselsoder back in action, but it appears as though the two players will be able to coexist in the frontcourt, as Yueru's double-double against Phoenix on Thursday occurred despite Geiselsoder logging 33 minutes of playing time. Even though the Wings will be on the road for Monday's rematch, Yueru should have plenty of opportunities to contribute against the shorthanded Mercury.