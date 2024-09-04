WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, September 4

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, September 4

The WNBA season continues with just one game Wednesday, as the struggling Sparks will face off against the Fever, who recently clinched a playoff berth.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Wednesday, September 4

Kelsey Mitchell Over 20.5 Points (-120) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Fever have been on a roll in recent matchups, and Mitchell has been a key source behind the team's success. She's scored at least 21 points in each of her seven appearances since the Olympic break and will face off against the Sparks, who have allowed the third-most points to opposing guards this season. While Wednesday's matchup has some blowout potential, Mitchell has shot 52.3 percent from the floor over her last seven outings and should continue to see plenty of looks from the floor against Los Angeles.

Caitlin Clark to Make 5+ Threes (+235) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:10 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has made five-plus threes in back-to-back games, and the Fever have scored 100 points in each of those contests. Clark hasn't shot it as efficiently from deep in the WNBA as she did in college, but it feels like she's reaching new heights consistently at this point in the season. Clark to make four-plus threes is even-money, but I like the bigger payout in this instance.