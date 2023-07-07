2023 MLB All-Star Week: Building the All-Time Celebrity Softball Game Lineup

The first All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game took place in Seattle's Safeco Field in 2001. As the All Star festivities return to Seattle 22 years later and we prepare to enjoy this year's game Saturday night, let's take a look at some of the biggest and best celebrities to take part in it over the years. The teams normally consist of a mix of celebrities and baseball legends, but the latter will be omitted from the lineup below, as will former softball stars Jennie Finch and Jessica Mendoza. This nine-player All Time All Star Weekend Celebrity Lineup is based on a mix of star power and impact in previous games.

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel checks every box as both a big-name celebrity and a key player in numerous All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Games. In addition to hosting the late night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" since 2003, Kimmel has hosted the Emmys and the Academy Awards three times apiece. The comedian and TV personality was on Time Magazine's 2018 list of the world's 100 most influential people, but his influence on the celebrity softball game was felt well before then.

In 2007, Kimmel became just the fourth person to manage one of the celebrity softball teams, joining Kenny Mayne, Harold Reynolds, and John Kruk. He was also involved in one of the game's signature moments over the years, when legend Bo Jackson got Kimmel out using the hidden ball trick in 2003.

Jon Hamm

Hamm brought some serious star power to the 2009, 2010, and 2012 celebrity softball games. The former "Mad Men" star even tried to coin a signature term for his home runs, pitching the phrase "Hamm Slamm" at MLB All-Star Weekend in 2022. While Hamm didn't participate in last year's celebrity softball game, it's clear that the actor's itching to get back in there one of these years and hit a Hamm Slamm.

Jamie Foxx

Foxx was the AL team manager for three consecutive years from 2016-2018, winning two of those three games. The A-list actor has also found success in music and comedy, with Academy, Golden Globe, and Grammy Awards on his mantel. Perhaps Foxx will make his return to the celebrity softball game one of these years to try to add the elusive MVP trophy to his collection.

The Miz

The Miz has been the top performer at recent celebrity softball games. The WWE wrestling star won his second celebrity softball game MVP in the 2022 edition, adding to his history of success at the competition. His accolades also include throwing a three-pitch fifth inning in 2018 en route to his first MVP, and working as manager for the home team in 2019.

Kate Upton

At the time of her celebrity softball game appearance in 2011, Upton was ascending as a cultural beauty icon. The model had just made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut that same summer, and she went on to grace the SI swimsuit issue cover in 2012, 2013, 2017. Upton remains a fixture at MLB games and events, as she has been married to star pitcher Justin Verlander since 2017.

Kevin James

James made his celebrity softball game debut in 2002, but the burly actor and comedian's signature moment didn't come until 2013. Playing in his home ballpark at Citi Field, James put on a show for the New York fans, committing to an epic headfirst slide to leg out a double. This year's Mets team could learn a thing or two about effort from the King of Queens.

Nelly

Both Nelly and country singer David Nail hit two home runs in the 2014 edition, but Nelly gets the nod in this lineup. The rapper has an edge in star power — having been named the No. 3 artist of the 2000s decade by Billboard — and also showed off a more well-rounded skill set in that 2014 game by adding a diving catch to his highlight reel.

Nelly's tremendous performance may have been inspired by a desire to upstage the forgettable 2013 showing from Ashanti, who struggled both at the plate in the field. Nelly and Ashanti dated from 2003 to 2013 before breaking up. Time heals all, and the pair are reportedly back together, so maybe they'll both be willing to give the celebrity softball game another try sometime.

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf passed away last January at age 74, but the successful rock singer deserves a posthumous spot in the all-time lineup. Meat Loaf played in each of the first two celebrity softball games, but his participation in MLB's All-Star festivities dates back even earlier. He took part in a celebrity home run derby in 1994, in addition to delivering a powerful rendition of the national anthem at the MLB All-Star Game that year.

Kenny Mayne

Mayne may not have much star power outside the sports world, but the longtime ESPN TV personality was a key figure in getting the All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game off the ground. He was a manager in six of the first seven games, helping grow the event through both participating and providing humorous commentary while on the field. Mayne usually batted last, so we'll put him in his customary bottom-of-the-lineup slot and let some of the bigger names ahead of him take the spotlight.

