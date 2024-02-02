2024 U.S. Open: Best Bowling Bets, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

The U.S. Open started with a field of 108 of the world's best bowlers. After 40 games of bowling on four different challenging oil patterns, only 24 players remain with 16 more games to go in match play to decide who will earn the five spots in the stepladder finals. Three of last year's five finalists, including reigning champion E.J. Tackett, are positioned to make it to the TV finals again this Sunday, February 4th on FOX. Throughout the qualifying rounds and match play, BetRivers Sportsbook app has offered a variety of ways to get in on the action.

The 41-foot oil pattern that was used for the fourth round of qualifying will continue to be used throughout match play and the finals. The results of the past 16 games on the pattern should give us some insight into who has the best opportunity to make a deep run.

U.S. Open Matchups Best Bets

Tom Smallwood over Sam Cooley -115

Only five bowlers are averaging higher than Smallwood (219.7) on the 41-foot pattern. Cooley may be ahead of Smallwood in the overall standings, but he built that lead during the first two qualifying rounds on Monday and Tuesday and has been slowly slipping.

Richie Teece over Sean Rash -112

After leading all bowers in round 4 of qualifying with 1847 in eight games, Teece struggled through the first eight games of match play, shooting 1601 with a 1-7 record. Meanwhile, Rash managed just 1527 to hang onto the last spot above the cut line and then went 2-6 with 1597 in the first round of match play. Expect a bounce back for Teece.

U.S. Open Winner Best Bets

Kyle Troup +700 to win

Anthony Simonsen sits atop the standings in good position to secure the top seed, but with 16 games remaining and +130 odds, the value just isn't there to make it worth wagering on him when there are so many capable stars in contention. Troup stepped up to pace the field during the first eight games of match play, averaging 238.9. Lock in the +700 now because if he can hang onto the second seed it will drop to around +200.

Bill O'Neill +800 to win

Hot off winning the PBA Players Championship, O'Neill is in the mix again and averaging higher on this oil pattern than anyone else. He's currently positioned right behind Troup in the standings, and it is vital that he maintains a top 3 seed because if he slips to 4th or 5th, he may have to face the ultimate gauntlet of Jason Belmonte, Tackett, Troup and Simonsen, who have combined to win 10 of the past 11 Player of the Year awards.

Remaining 2024 U.S. Open TV Schedule

