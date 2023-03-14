4 Teams That Could Bust Your March Madness Brackets

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

One of the reasons why March Madness is one of the most exciting events in sports is the fact that anything can happen. When there are 68 teams involved in a win-or-go-home tournament, expect the unexpected.

When you look at CBB Championship odds for March Madness, there are your favorites as well as ultimate longshots. And more often than not a team that nobody expects to be there makes a run to the Final Four. These are called Cinderella teams. These glass-slipper units are also the teams that could bust your March Madness brackets.

March Madness Bracket Busters: Cinderella Team Outlook

Like any season in any sport, the 2022-2023 men's college basketball season has been as unpredictable as they come. The No. 1 ranked team in the nation changed seven different times while 14 different programs were ranked inside the top five at some point this season.

Furthermore, there really hasn't been a team without a hole. Even college basketball betting odds favorite Houston enters the tournament with a question mark when it comes to the health of Marcus Sasser, who is dealing with a groin injury.

So much uncertainty at the top opens the door for Cinderella teams to pull off the upsets that will bust your March Madness brackets.

Teams That Could Bust Your March Madness Brackets

With college basketball futures available for you to wager on, these are five teams that could be smart college basketball picks as they'll potentially bust lots of March Madness brackets:

Boise State Broncos: Boise State is a dangerous No. 10 seed that could bust your March Madness bracket right out the gate, facing off against No. 7 seed Northwestern on Thursday night. Boise State has +105 moneyline odds in their opening game at Caesars Sportsbook. Be careful when filling out your bracket with this tough-to-pick West Region Round 1 matchup.

VCU Rams: VCU has won nine games in row heading into the NCAA Tournament. After winning the A-10 championship and getting an automatic bid, this could be a dangerous team. Despite being 4-point underdogs on BetMGM, the No. 12 seed Rams could pull off the infamous 12 vs. 5 upset against No. 5 seed St. Mary's on Friday afternoon.

Iona Gaels: The Iona Gaels are a dangerous No. 13 seed that won both the regular season title and conference tournament championship in the MAAC. This is the second straight NCAA tournament appearance by the Rick Pitino-led team that could make some noise in 2023 March Madness. Remember, coaching matters in the NCAA Tournament, and the Gaels have one of the best in the business. Look for Iona to pull off the upset, with +360 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, against No. 4 seed UConn on Friday.

Drake Bulldogs: Drake is a team full of veteran collegiate players with the 18th-best defensive rebounds per game average in the nation. Drake can also hold its own offensively, averaging 75.3 PPG. The Bulldogs have won 12 of their past 14 games, including a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title. Another No. 12 vs. No. 5 matchup, Drake has a good shot to bust March Madness brackets, and the Bulldogs are just +115 underdogs against Miami on FanDuel Sportsbook.

