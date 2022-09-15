This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We kick off NFL Week 2 with the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Given the island game, Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football will likely see lots of NFL betting action.

If you're looking try your hand at sports betting, it's important to use the top NFL betting sites and find the best betting promos for the Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football game.

Below are the best betting promos for Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football currently being offered among the best online sportsbooks.

Best Betting Promos For Chiefs vs. Chargers - Thursday Night Football

While there seems to be an endless amount of online sportsbooks, there are a handful that stand out above the rest when it comes to the best betting promos for Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football. See below for the details on our top five betting promos.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users that sign up for Caesars Sportsbook can get their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. In addition to the $1,250 bet on Caesars, you also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to your new account.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New BetMGM users are eligible for a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, by using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. The risk-free bet covers your first wager in free bets, if that bet loses. If your first bet wins, you collect the winnings but will not receive any free bet credits.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: New users signing up for WynnBET are eligible to receive $100 in free bets with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. To opt in, users must complete an initial deposit of at least $100 and place a first bet of $100 on a wager with odds of -120 or longer.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: By using DraftKings Promo Code to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account, new users will be eligible for $200 in free bets. To qualify, you must place an initial wager of $5 or more on the NFL, college football, or UFC. Win or lose, you will be awarded $200 in free bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: New FanDuel Sportsbook users can register via the FanDuel Promo Code link below to get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Simply place a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, and if it loses, you'll be reimbursed for the amount of that wager in free bets.

How Do I Sign Up For the Best Betting Promos For Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football Game?

The sign up process for each of the best betting promos for the Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football is very simple. To start, go sportsbook by sportsbook and click the link associated with each one you want to sign up for to be redirected to the new user registration page. From there, follow the steps below to complete the sign-up process.

Provide your basic identifying information (i.e. name, date of birth, address, etc.)

If applicable, enter the appropriate promo code to opt into the welcome offer

If the sportsbook requires a minimum initial deposit, comply with this stipulation

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet (i.e. market, amount, etc.), make sure to comply with this stipulation for the sake of eligibility

There may be other requirements needed during each of the individual sign-up processes, so be sure to read through the terms and conditions for each of the best betting promos for the Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football before you sign up.

Best Betting Promos For Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football To Bet On

There are an endless amount of different ways to bet with the best betting promos for the Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football game. Thanks to such expansive offerings from the included sportsbooks, you have the ability to use the welcome bonuses to bet on things like point spreads, moneyline winners, player props, and more.

As long as you meet the respective requirements for each sportsbook's offer, you can use any of our Week 2 NFL picks with the best betting promos for Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football. Sign up today to take advantage of these great betting promos for Thursday Night Football.