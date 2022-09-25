Best Betting Promos for Sunday Night Football - DEN vs SF

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The best betting promos for Sunday Night Football - Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers matchup are lucrative, and ones you must be taking advantage of so you don't leave any money on the table, giving a house an even greater edge.

Below you will find the best betting promos at various top sportsbooks for NFL Week 3's Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Broncos and 49ers.

Best Betting Promos for Sunday Night Football - Broncos vs 49ers Week 3

While all of the best NFL betting sites offer a generous welcome offer for new users, some are more lucrative than others to bet on NFL Week 3 odds with. Therefore, the top Sunday Night Football betting promos for Broncos vs 49ers betting picks will be featured below from our favorite NFL betting sites.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

New users can get their first bet of up to $1,250, on Caesars Sportsbook when they sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. In addition to a generous first bet covered by Caesars Sportsbook, you will also get 1,000 reward credits and 1,000 tier credits as well.

Use the link below to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

When you sign up for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. How it works is if your first bet on the platform loses, you will get free bets credited back to your account equal to the amount of your first bet's stake.

Place Broncos vs 49ers bets with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Click on the link below to get started.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO

If you are a new user at WynnBET who signs up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, you can get a $50 free bet in addition to $50 in online casino bonus credits when you place a $100 wager.

To get your $50 free bet and $50 in bonus casino credits, you must make your first deposit of at least $100 and the first bet that you make on your new WynnBET account must be a $100 wager as well. Your initial wager must also be a straight bet or a parlay bet with -120 odds or longer. Keep in mind, this promotion is not available in New York.

Click on the link below to sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code.

DraftKings Promo Code

New DraftKings Sportsbook users can win $200 in free bets when they make a $5 NFL moneyline bet with the DraftKings Promo Code. To get your $200 in free bets, your initial $5 NFL moneyline bet must settle as a winner.

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code for a shot at $200 in free bets.

FanDuel Promo Code

When you sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code, you can get a No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000. How it works is if your initial qualifying wager loses, you will get free bet credits awarded to your account, up to $1,000.

Get your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet now. Click on the link below to sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

How To Sign Up For The Best Betting Promos On Sunday Night Football

You can easily sign up for the best betting promos for Sunday Night Football in a few simple steps. To start, decide which welcome bonus you want to take advantage of.

Note that savvy bettors will sign up for multiple sports betting sites at once so they can line shop to get the best price on every market they want to bet on.

Then after you decide, click on the corresponding link and follow these steps.

Enter your basic information to verify your identity and your account.

Enter a promo code if needed.

Make your qualifying first-time deposit.

Place your qualifying first wager.

Minimum deposits and bets are detailed in the terms and conditions of each of the best betting promos for Sunday Night Football. Be sure to read them and understand them.

Get The Best Sunday Night Football Betting Promos On Broncos vs 49ers

The NFL Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football features the Broncos vs 49ers, a game that you can bet on with some of the best betting promos on the market today. Taking advantage of these offers is easy. Just follow the steps detailed on this page to secure your offers.

As long as you qualify for the offer you want to take advantage of – qualifications are listed in the terms and conditions for each offer – you can get the potentially profitable welcome bonuses of your choice right now.

If you wish to get more action this week, check out the latest NFL Week 3 odds and find more NFL Week 3 picks, here.