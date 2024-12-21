Best Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Kansas City is looking to take another step towards clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while Houston wants to move up the AFC playoff standings.

With these Chiefs vs Texans betting promos & bonuses, you can claim thousands of dollars in bonus bets and more available right now on the best sports betting apps.

Best Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 16

🏈 Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promo ✔️ Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promo Code 💰 Chiefs vs Texans Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

All of these Chiefs vs Texans betting promos carry a 1x playthrough, meaning you need only to play them once before you can withdraw any winnings or use them to make additional wagers on the best online sportsbooks. Want to learn more? We break down the offers more below.

Top Chiefs vs Texans Betting Sites

1. Best Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $150 bet, 30 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Chiefs vs Texans Odds & Betting Preview

The Chiefs were only a slight road favorite at sports betting apps for the Week 15 matchup at Cleveland. Kansas City showed that line was too conservative, as Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes in both the first and second quarters. The Chiefs shut the Browns out in the first half, got out to a 21-0 lead and then cruised to a 21-7 victory, although Mahomes suffered an ankle injury and left the game early.

Houston was a field goal favorite at sports betting sites headed into a Week 15 battle versus Miami. The Texans offense couldn't get much going all day long, averaging only 3.6 yards per play, but the Houston defense limited the Dolphins to an identical yards per play average. Turnovers ended up being the difference, with the Texans having a 4-1 advantage in that category that helped lead to a 20-12 victory.

This game sees the 9-5 Texans as a 2.5-point road favorite over the 13-1 Chiefs, although that number could change based on Mahomes' availability. You can lock in some of those point spread marks after signing up for one or more of the best Chiefs vs Texans betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Chiefs vs Texans Betting Promo Codes

Every sports bettor wants to find an edge to help increase the potential for profits, which is why shrewd bettors take full advantage of all the Chiefs vs Texans betting promos and bonuses available.

If you do this with all five offers listed above, you will get first-bet offers and bet-and-get offers you can use for your Chiefs vs Texans betting and all your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Chiefs vs Texans Promo Codes & Betting Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Chiefs vs Texans Game?

The Texans are 2.5-point road favorites against the spread in the Week 16 NFL odds. They are a -125 pick over the Chiefs (+105) on the moneyline. The over/under is 40 points.

Who can claim a Chiefs vs Texans betting promo code?

Anyone can claim a Chiefs vs Texans betting promo code, as long as they are located in a state that has legalized online sports betting and are legally old enough to make an online sports wager in that state. In most states that age is 21.

What is the best Chiefs vs Texans betting promo code?

The best Chiefs vs Texans betting promo code depends on what are you looking for from an online sportsbook as much as what you want from a welcome offer. You can score bonus bets or second-chance bets, so sign up for as many as you like. If you love parlays, BetMGM will be your go-to due to its Easy Parlay feature. If you prefer odds boosts, it is Caesars Sportsbook.

Can you claim more than one Chiefs vs Texans betting bonus?

You can claim as many Chiefs vs Texans betting bonuses and promo codes as you like, including all five that are listed in this review. The caveat here is that when you claim them, you must be physically located in a state where the online sportsbook is licensed to operate and have to be of legal online sports betting age in that state.