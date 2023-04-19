Who among us doesn't love a great comeback story? With the recent news of the potential return of Damar Hamlin to the football field, let's run down the four best comeback stories in NFL history, starting with Hamlin's unbelievable story.

Damar Hamlin's Comeback Story

No NFL fan will soon forget the events from the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 matchup from last season. The highly anticipated final Monday Night Football game of the season ended in near tragedy as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay motionless on the turf after what, at first, looked like a routine play. Thankfully, medics arrived on the scene in an instant and saved Hamlin's life.

Hamlin woke within a few days and reportedly his first question was, "Who won the game?" His recovery went so well that he was discharged from the Cincinnati hospital within a week, and even made it to watch a Bills' playoff game just a few weeks later.

Now, we get even more inspiring news. After extensive medical testing, multiple specialists have cleared Hamlin to return to the NFL, if he so chooses. As per Hamlin, his doctors concluded that it was commotio cordis, which is "an extremely rare consequence of blunt force trauma to the heart that happens at exactly the wrong time in the heart rhythm, causing the heart to stop beating." In other words, he is thankfully a survivor of a very rare one-off event, not to any pre-existing heart condition.

Hamlin announced he will attempt to make it back on the field, and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds have him as the -650 favorite for the award. You can bet on this at any of the best sports betting sites in the lead up to the 2023 NFL season.

There are still many mental and physical hurdles to go before Hamlin actually suits up for a game this fall, but the whole NFL universe will surely be rooting for his ultimate success.

Alex Smith's Comeback Story

Drafted first overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, Smith had a fine but unspectacular NFL career. He led the San Fransisco 49ers to the playoffs before getting replaced just before they went to the Super Bowl in 2012. He moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs where again, he won consistently but was simply keeping the chair warm for future MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Smith then moved on to Washington where, in 2018, he suffered a devastating spiral and compound fracture to his right tibia and fibula -- a brutal injury that was 33 years to the day of when Joe Theisman had a similar leg injury, for the same franchise at an almost identical age. Theisman never played another NFL down.

After the initial surgery, Smith suffered life threatening complications that ultimately required 17 more operations. He nearly faced partial amputation, yet he was determined to make it back to the NFL.

Smith sat out all of the 2019 season recovering, and then attempted a comeback in 2020. He made the Commanders' roster and got into a game in Week 5. He came in off the bench again in Week 9, and threw for 325 yards in a loss to the New York Giants. He then started in Week 10 and completed 38-of-55 passes for a career-high 390 yards. He ultimately led the Commanders to wins in the next four games and was named the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Eric Berry's Comeback Story

A star safety at the University of Tennessee, Eric Berry was drafted fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010. He achieved instant NFL success. Berry started immediately and made both the All-Rookie team and the Pro Bowl. He made the Pro Bowl again in 2012 and 2013 and also made first-team All-Pro in 2013.

Midway through the 2014 season, Berry complained of severe chest pain. A large mass was discovered and he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

He left the NFL and started chemotherapy treatments. Not only was he cancer-free by the next summer, he was cleared to play football again. Berry made it back to finish the 2015 season, and made first-team All-Pro in both that season and the next. He was also named the 2015 NFL Comeback Player of the Year -- a fitting cherry on top to this great comeback story.

Peyton Manning's Comeback Story

This one didn't have the life-threatening nature of the others, but it was quite the comeback on the football field.

After already putting up first ballot Hall of Fame numbers, doctors told Peyton Manning that he needed neck surgery. After never having missed any of his 208 games as the Indianapolis Colts' starting QB, Manning was told he would likely never play football again.

He sat out the entire 2011 season, before attempting to make a comeback. Unfortunately, it wouldn't happen with the Colts, as they turned the worst record in the league without Manning into the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. They selected Andrew Luck, meaning Peyton would need to find a new team to make his comeback with.

Manning signed with the Denver Broncos and returned to the field at age 36 for the 2012 NFL season. The Hall of Fame QB didn't miss a beat once back under center for the Broncos, as he was named first-team All-Pro that season.

Then, 2013 was the icing on the cake. Manning won the NFL MVP award while leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl appearance, a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His level of play tapered off a bit in his final two NFL seasons, but Manning had just enough left to help lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win, before ultimately hanging up his cleats.