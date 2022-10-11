This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

All of the top sportbooks deploy generous welcome bonuses for new users that you can use to bet on your favorite MLB playoff picks. Using these offers is a terrific way to get started with MLB betting.

Below, you will find a list of the best MLB playoff betting promos on the market right now that you can use for MLB postseason betting today.

Best MLB Playoff Betting Promos For Division Series

You can qualify for the following welcome offers as long as you are a new user of the corresponding sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state where the platform is live and operational.

Click on the links here to opt into the best MLB playoff betting promos.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: When you use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. In addition, you also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits as part of this terrific welcome offer from one of the best MLB betting apps around.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1,000 risk-free bet today when you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. With this generous offer, your first bet on BetMGM is risk-free, up to $1,000. If it loses, you receive a free bet credit equal to the amount of your initial wager.

WynnBET Promo Code: Sign up at WynnBET with the WynnBET Promo Code to get up to $200 in free bets. Depending on which state you are located in, you either have a bet $100 to get $100 in free bets promotion, or you'll receive $200 in free bets when you register in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, or VA.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code link below gives new users a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000. If your first bet on FanDuel Sportsbook loses, your stake will be credited back to your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

How Do I Sign Up For The Best MLB Playoff Betting Promos To Grab Now?

No matter which of the best MLB playoff betting promos you want to grab now, the new user registration process is an easy, streamlined process that is fairly uniform with each corresponding betting site.

Start by clicking on the appropriate link correlating with the sign-up offer. This will redirect you to the platform's new user registration page.

Next, you will be required to enter your basic identifying information so your new account can be verified.

If you are prompted to enter a promo code or bonus code, do it now.

At this time, you must make your initial qualifying deposit. Deposit minimums are in the terms and conditions of each offer.

As long as you have completed the general steps listed above, the welcome offer of your choice will be activated, and you can place your first bet on these world-renowned sportsbooks.

Please note that you can take advantage of multiple welcome offers and line shop to assure you get the best odds available.

What Are The Best MLB Playoff Betting Promos To Grab Now?

The best MLB playoff betting promos are broken down here. They include BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET, and FanDuel Sportsbook. The bonus funds from these MLB betting promotions range from risk-free bets to free bet credits.

If you are a new bettor, sign up for any and all of these highly-rated sportsbooks and place your first MLB playoff bet today.