Week 7 of the NFL is here and it houses another laundry list of players on a bye, namely Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Cooper Kupp, and Justin Jefferson. With so many studs on a bye week, you'd think points would be harder to come by, but the sportsbooks think otherwise, as there are still four games with implied totals of 47.5 or higher. With points still expected to be scored, taking advantage of the best NFL betting promos, bonuses, and free bets for Week 7 is a great way to join the fun.

Out of all of the top sportsbooks, the five below have the best sports betting promos available to place your NFL Week 7 picks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users of Caesars can use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get their first bet of up to $1,250 covered by Caesars. Additionally, they will get 1,000 Rewards Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits added to their account within seven days of signing up.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New BetMGM users can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. If the initial wager settles as a loss, a free bet of up to $1,000 will be credited to the account.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: New users of WynnBET can access a welcome offer, specific to where they are located, by using the WynnBET Promo Code. If you are located in CO, MI, or NJ, you can use XROTO for a bet $100, get $100 offer. If you are located in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, or VA, you can use XROTOWIRE for a bet $20, get $200 welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: With the DraftKings Promo Code, you can get $200 in free bets by placing a $5 wager on any NFL money line if the wager wins. There are no restrictions on how long the money line odds are for the initial wager. As long as it settles as a win, they will get $200 in free bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: By using the FanDuel Promo Code, you can place a $5 wager on any sports market and receive $150 in free bets as well as three free months of NBA League Pass.

