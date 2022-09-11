Best NFL Week 1 Betting Promos, Bonuses, and Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

There is nothing like NFL betting promos for Week 1, as bettors can get thousands in welcome bonuses and grow their bankrolls right away.

While the NFL season is chock-full of attractive betting promotions, Week 1 is like Christmas morning compared to the rest of the season, as we often see the best Week 1 NFL betting promotions at the beginning of the season.

Below is a breakdown of the best Week 1 NFL betting promotions and how to access each of them so that you can take advantage of the bankroll-building offers that are in store for you.

Best Week 1 NFL Betting Promos

There are seven different online NFL betting sites that offer generous welcome bonuses and thrust themselves into the conversation among the best Week 1 NFL Betting promos. Here are the best promotions for NFL Week 1 and how to access them.

1. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Week 1

New users can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get $1250 first bet on Caesars Sportsbook as well as 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits added to your Caesars Sportsbook account.

2. BetMGM Bonus Code for Week 1

New users can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to earn a risk-free bet, up to $1,000 by signing up for a new BetMGM account and making an initial deposit of at least $10.

3. FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1

Just in time for the start of the 2022 NFL season, new users can use the FanDuel promo code to get a bet $5, win $150 promotion, whether the initial bet wins or loses, regardless of what you choose to wager on.

4. DraftKings Promo Code for Week 1

Similar to the aforementioned FanDuel promo, new users on DraftKings Sportsbook can get a bet $5, win $200 in free bets on the NFL or college football with the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.

5. WynnBET Promo Code for NFL Week 1

First-time users of WynnBET Sportsbook that are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where WynnBET is licensed are eligible for up to $100 in free bets by using WynnBET Promo Code XROTO.

6. BetRivers Bonus Code for Week 1

Widely regarded as one of the most generous welcome offers in the industry, new users at BetRivers can use the BetRivers Bonus Code to earn a 100% deposit match of up to $250.

7. PointsBet Promo Code for NFL Week 1

With the NFL season around the corner, new users at PointsBet can use the PointsBet Promo Code to earn four (4) risk-free bets of up to $200 each, one for each of the four days after you create your new PointsBet account.

How Do I Sign Up for Week 1 NFL Betting Promos?

The sign-up process is virtually the same for each of the aforementioned top sportsboooks. The first step is clicking on each of the assigned links to be redirected to the new user registration page for each respective sportsbook. From there, you will be asked to provide your identifying information. This includes, but is not limited to your date of birth, email address, and mailing address.

Once you have entered the appropriate promo codes and placed your initial deposits that meet the minimum requirements for each specific promotion, you will be on your way to earning a multitude of welcome bonuses.

What Should I Bet on For Week 1 With My NFL Betting Promotions?

Week 1 of the NFL season is always one that carries a bit more ambiguity than others given the lack of current data for how the teams are performing in the given season, but there are NFL betting lines to exploit nonetheless.

Two of them that immediately jump off of the page are the Saints (-5) against the Falcons and the Chargers (-3) versus the Raiders. Check out the latest NFL picks from RotoWire experts.

With that said, there is surely going to be line movement leading up to kickoff of each game, which could open up even more NFL bets worth making.