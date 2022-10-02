This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We're already onto Week 4 in the 2022 NFL season, as Week 4 serves as roughly the quarter-mark of the season. With more and more data to digest, betting lines are getting sharper, which means that taking advantage of the best NFL Week 4 betting promos, bonuses, and free bets is even more important.

Out of all of the best online sportsbooks, there are five offers that stand above the rest. See below for more details.

Best NFL Week 4 Betting Promos, Bonuses, and Free Bets

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically located within a state where the below sportsbooks are licensed to operate, you are eligible to redeem five of the best NFL Week 4 betting promos, bonuses, and free bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New Caesars Sportsbook users can take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get their first bet, up to $1,250, covered by Caesars Sportsbook. Additionally, they will also get 1,000 Rewards Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits added to their account within seven days of account creation.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: As a new user at BetMGM, you can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, on your initial wager. If your first bet loses, you will get a free bet credit equal to the amount of your initial bet.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: New users of WynnBET can use the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO to receive $100 in free bets by making an initial deposit of at least $100 and placing an initial bet of at least $100.

DraftKings Promo Code: As a new DraftKings Sportsbook user, you can use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets by placing a $5 wager on any NFL money line if the wager wins. There are no restrictions on how long the money line odds are for the initial wager. As long as it settles as a win, you will get $200 in free bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: By using the FanDuel Promo Code, new FanDuel Sportsbook users can get a No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. The initial stake amount will be issued back as a free bet credit if the initial bet settles as a loss.

How Do I Sign Up For The Best NFL Week 4 Betting Promos, Bonuses, And Free Bets?

Each of the five sportsbooks mentioned above have a quick and easy sign-up process. To begin, click each of the appropriate links to be redirected to the new user registration pages for some of the best sports betting sites around. From there, follow the steps below.

Provide your basic identifying information so that each sportsbook can accurately verify your identity.

If there is a promo code, enter it in the appropriate field.

If the sportsbook requires a minimum initial deposit, make an initial deposit with the required amount.

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet, make sure to place the initial wager required to be eligible for the bonus.

Be sure to read through the requirements for each of the best NFL Week 4 betting promos, bonuses, and free bets, as there may be ancillary steps that you need to take depending on which sportsbook you are using.

What Are The Best NFL Week 4 Betting Promos, Bonuses, And Free Bets?

Week 4 of the NFL season is only a few sleeps away, marking yet another week where we have 16 different games to wager on and take advantage of with the best NFL Week 4 betting promos, bonuses, and free bets.

Because all of these sportsbooks offer expansive betting options, you have the ability to use your bonuses to bet on things like point spreads, outright winners, player props, and more for NFL Week 4 without worrying about coming out of the gate cold.

Don't wait – sign up with the best NFL Week 4 betting promos, check out the NFL Week 4 odds, and make your NFL Week 4 picks today.