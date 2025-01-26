BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Awards $1500 Promo for Commanders-Eagles Odds Sunday

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Eagles' fans can use the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in first-bet protection on the NFC title game. Philadelphia hosts the NFC championship today against Washington as the Eagles seek a fifth trip to the Super Bowl.

Unlock the BetMGM PA bonus code, and when you place a qualifying bet on the game, should it settle as a loss you will receive a bonus bet back equal to the amount of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1,500. If your first bet is between $10 and $49 the return is a single bonus bet, but on bets between $50 and $1,500 the deposit is five evenly divided bonus bets.

Just like a pass that's intercepted only to be called back for defensive offside, you'll get a second chance to score with one of the top PA betting promos in the industry. New customers only need to sign up and use the exclusive BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS during registration for up to $1,500 in first-bet protection.

BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Sign Up For $1500 Promo For Eagles

📱 BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🤑 BetMGM PA Promo Offer First-Bet Offer - Up to $1500 in Bonus Bets (five equal bonus bets for losses of $50 or more; single bonus bet for losses of less than $50) ✅ Terms and conditions New customers 21 and older in Pennsylvania as well as AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MI, MA, MD, NJ, NC, OH, TN, VA & WV. 18+ in WY, DC; 7-day expiration and 1x playthrough on bonus bets. ✔️ Last verified Jan. 26

Be set up with a new account and claim the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS offer in a few quick steps with one of the top PA betting apps.

Click on any BET NOW button on this page to launch the BetMGM welcome page. Choose your state, enter an email address and make up a secure password. Answer a few questions to provide some basic personal information and make sure the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS is entered in the bonus code box. Verify you are at least 21 years old and located Pennsylvania. Select one of the banking options BetMGM accepts and place a first cash deposit of at least $10.

BetMGM PA NFL Betting Promo $1500 Bonus Details

The final step in the process to unlock the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS is to place your first qualifying bet. The best way to do this is to download the official Caesars app and add one of the top ranked sports betting apps to your phone. Open the NFL tab, find today's games and place a first bet, and should it come back as a loss you'll receive a matching bonus bet back, up to $1,500.

We can use a player prop bet from the Eagles-Commanders game to show how this works. Saquon Barkley is +375 to score the opening touchdown of the game, so a $100 bet nets $375 if Barkley finds the end zone first. But if anybody else scores first, you'll receive five $20 bonus bets.

Use any bonus bets within seven days of being placed in your account or they will expire with one of the top sportsbook promo codes. With no odds restrictions you can place your bonus bets on any wager you choose. Because there is only a 1x playthrough requirement, you can withdraw any winnings once they are deposited in your account.

BetMGM PA Bonus Code $1500 Promo for Championship Sunday Odds

While BetMGM welcomes you with first-bet protection, you'll see why they are one of the best PA sportsbooks around. Find links to live in-game odds, easy parlay opportunities and direct links to individual sports and leagues. Sign up for the rewards program and unlock exclusive packages, profit and odds boosts plus a referral program when you get friends to sign up, all after you sign up with the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Get started with the NFC title game as the Eagles are a 6-point favorite against the spread and -300 on the moneyline. The over/under on total rushing yards for Jalen Hurts is 31.5. In the AFC title game, Kansas City is 2-point favorite over Buffalo.

Championship Sunday is here and by the end of the day we'll know the matchup for the NFL title game in two weeks. Get ready for to wager on Super Bowl odds when you sign up for the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS offer and if your first bet settles as a loss you will receive a matching bonus bet back up to the maximum of $1,500.