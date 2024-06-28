BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 3

After another exciting Saturday of 3-on-3 action in Week 2, the BIG3 returns for an afternoon of its unique brand of hardwood clashes Saturday.

This week's six-game slate unfolds at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, and RotoWire has quick-hit betting picks for each clash using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

3 Headed Monsters at Bivouac Best Bets (Saturday, June 29, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The 3 Headed Monsters' fall from grace in Week 2 following a strong season-opening performance was drastic, as they took a 52-39 drubbing from the Triplets. However, Jeff Teague notably did not play in the contest due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Bivouac moved to 2-0 with another impressive showing, edging 3's Company with the help of a late technical foul when the latter called a timeout they didn't have.

Teague is expected back this week for the Monsters, which should certainly help boost the team's offensive firepower after last week's anemic showing. However, Bivouac could be quite the uphill battle to keep up with, as Gary Payton's squad leads the league with 102 points through two weeks.

With Teague back and the Monsters looking to redeem themselves from last week's performance, the total seems a bit on the low side. While Bivouac is the better squad overall, I don't envision an outright blowout, thereby putting me in the camp of the Over.

BIG3 Picks for 3 Headed Monsters vs Bivouac

Over 92.5 points (-128 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Triplets vs Power Best Bets (Saturday June 29, 2:00 p.m. ET)

As just alluded to, the Triplets bounced back from a Week 1 loss in noteworthy fashion last Saturday, thumping the short-handed Monsters in a game that featured the third-largest margin of victory of the afternoon.

The Power had its own taste of success, going into a matchup against the Killer 3s as a narrow underdog and emerging with a 51-47 victory that featured a standout performance from Marcus Foster that was one of three double-digit scoring efforts overall.

Those strong efforts set up what could be one of the best games of the day in Week 3. The Triplets have the ability to be balanced as well, as Joe Johnson actually took a back seat to the exploits of Jeremy Pargo (team-high 20 points) in Week 2.

The Power is once again being somewhat underestimated in the game line, with the Triplets' big Week 2 win potentially playing a part in that. As such, I'm backing the Power as an underdog for the second straight week.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets vs Power

Power +2.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ball Hogs vs Ghost Ballers Best Bets (Saturday June 29, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Ball Hogs were downright embarrassed in Week 2, taking the biggest loss of the week in the form of a 50-35 steamrolling from the Aliens. Despite a capable roster spearheaded by NBA veterans Leandro Barbosa and Jodie Meeks, the Hogs went just 1-for-14 from three-point range in the defeat.

The Ballers had an almost identical experience against the defending champion Enemies, falling by a 50-36 score in the first game of the day in Week 2. Mike Taylor couldn't quite duplicate his Week 1 success, and his teammates didn't come close to making up for his modest 11-point showing.

With how each team's Week 2 matchup unfolded, expectations are understandably muted for both clubs going into Saturday. However, each team will be out for redemption, and I don't see either capable of a true blowout of the other.

As such, I'll go with the two teams putting on offensive performances much more befitting of their actual talent.

BIG3 Picks for Ball Hogs vs Ghost Ballers

Over 91.5 points (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tri-State vs Killer 3s Best Bets (Saturday June 29, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Tri-State rebounded from an ugly Week 1 loss in fine fashion in Week 2, convincingly dispatching Trilogy by a 51-40 score in a game that saw Jason Richardson contribute a massive 25-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Killer 3s had the aforementioned close 51-47 loss to the Power, but they finished the game with some momentum after being outscored by a 25-18 margin in the first half. Donte Green put together a second stellar performance in as many games to open the season by racking up 24 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Tri-State has a great 1-2 punch in Richardson and Kevin Murphy, but they've underachieved a bit on the glass early on despite the presence of Richardson and Amir Johnson. Nevertheless, seeing them as an underdog of over three points here seems like a bit of a misguided line.

In what should be a competitive game, I see Tri-State keeping any loss to three points or fewer.

BIG3 Picks for Tri-State vs Killer 3's

Tri-State +3.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Aliens vs Enemies (Saturday June 29, 5:00 p.m. ET)

The Aliens come in feeling good for their matchup against the defending champions after their previously mentioned 50-35 rout of the Ball Hogs in Week 2. They got the big win through a true team effort, as the absence of Paul Millsap (lower leg) was made up for by four double-digit scoring efforts, including a pair from the veteran star's brothers Abraham and John.

The Enemies look well-equipped to defend their championship through two games, having bested the Ghost Ballers by 14 points with strong performances from stalwarts Elijah Stewart, Jordan Crawford and Isaiah Austin. The Enemies boast a league-high +20 point differential through two weeks, underscoring their dominance.

There's no denying the Aliens' impressive resurgence in Week 2, but the champs are on another level in chemistry and talent.

A spread of 5.5 points is massive by BIG3 standards, but I'm backing the Enemies to cover it as the elder Millsap's absence has more of an effect this week.

BIG3 Picks for Aliens vs Enemies

Enemies -5.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

3's Company vs Trilogy (Saturday, June 29, 6:00 p.m. ET)

The final game of the day sees 3's Company trying to keep Trilogy winless through three weeks. 3's Company was a tough-luck loser themselves in Week 2, making the mistake of trying to call a timeout they'd already burned and setting up Bivouac for a game-winning free throw. Michael Cooper's squad enters Week 3 with just a -1 point differential through two weeks.

Trilogy, meanwhile, took that 11-point thumping from Tri-State in Week 2 after losing by five to Gary Payton's Bivouac in Week 1. Earl Clark and Isaiah Briscoe have put together encouraging play early, but they need more help from the likes of Roscoe Smith and James White to start notching some victories.

3's Company is stacked with experienced, accomplished players like Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers and Reggie Evans, and they're a deeper group overall.

Consequently, I like Cooper's team to put the bad taste of last week's loss behind them and cover a manageable spread Saturday.

BIG3 Picks for 3's Company vs Trilogy

3's Company -1.5 (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 3 Best Bets Recap