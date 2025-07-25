BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best BIG3 Bets for Week 7

BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 7

BIG3 Basketball returns for its eighth season with plenty of new notable names and a few twists to the traditional format that could make it the league's best season yet.

For the first time in BIG3 history, teams are now tied into specific cities. Plenty of last year's notable names return, while new incoming stars like Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell and Will Barton enhance an already impressive talent pool that also includes former NBA luminaries such as Michael Beasley, Joe Johnson, Greg Monroe and Paul Millsap, among others.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with Saturday's four-game slate at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

2025 BIG3 Betting Record: 11-9

Miami 305 vs. Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Saturday, July 26, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The 305 had a memorable battle with the Power in Week 6, but Miami somewhat surprisingly came up short by a 50-47 score. Defense was once again a culprit in some of the 305's struggles, as they conceded 29 second-half points to Dallas in the loss. Michael Beasley (25 points) can always be counted on for the bulk of the scoring, but Lance Stephenson and Sean Williams were a distant second and third with 10 and nine points, respectively.

However, Miami's shortcomings on either offense or defense aren't very likely to be exposed by the lowly Rig Hands, who are now 1-4 and have given up a co-BIG3-high 248 points. Calvin Murphy's squad just doesn't seem to be too invested when they take the floor, with only Corey Brewer and Garlon Green qualifying as players that can be counted on each week to offer both scoring and some defense.

The 305 could certainly benefit from more focus, especially on the defensive end, but this shapes up as a game where they'll be locked in on bouncing back after the Week 6 loss and will exploit an inferior opponent enough to record their third victory of at least six points.

BIG3 Picks for 305 vs. Rig Hands

305 -5.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Detroit Amps vs. L.A. Riot (Saturday, July 26, 2:00 p.m. ET)

It's not yet known whether Joe Johnson will be back on the floor this week for the Amps after missing the last three games due to a thigh injury, but Detroit has managed to remain competitive in the last two games of the MVP's absence. The most recent example came in Week 6 despite the fact the Amps came up short by a 51-45 score against the Trilogy. All of Ray Nixon, Jeremy Pargo and Shakur Juiston scored in double digits. The trio also combined for 17 rebounds, but a down game offensively from Cam "Beno" Smith helped lead to the Amps' downfall.

The Riot continued its up-and-down season with a commanding 50-30 victory in Week 6 over a Triplets team that had been playing well coming into the game. Los Angeles continues to benefit from Dwight Howard's ongoing acclimation to the BIG3 game and Jordan Crawford's non-stop motor and offensive acumen, and the newly arrived Mike Taylor made an impact in his first game with the Riot by posting 11 points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

It appears there's a potential for plenty of points here, whether or not Johnson suits up for the Amps. Detroit has scored 50 and 45 points in the last two games without Johnson, and the Riot have scored the third-most points (237) in the BIG3 while Detroit has allowed the same number (which ranks as the third most allowed).

BIG3 Picks for Amps vs. Riot

Over 95.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Power vs. DMV Trilogy (Saturday, July 26, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Power had some trouble finding its rhythm early this season, but Dallas is now 3-2 after having mounted a furious second-half comeback against 305 in Week 6 to record a 50-47 victory. Greg Monroe (18-point, 14-rebound double-double) and Glen Rice Jr. (17 points) led the way against Miami, but T.J. Cline also contributed more on the offensive end than usual with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists.

Trilogy got a big talent boost with the arrival of Will Barton in Week 6, and the NBA vet hit the ground running with a 13-point, eight-rebound, two-assist, one-block effort in a 51-45 win over the Amps. Just as encouraging is the fact Earl Clark still continued to spearhead the attack with 21 points and nine boards. Clark is now fourth in points (93) and also shares the league lead in rebounds (43). With Barton now having his first week of BIG3 practice and his first game under his belt, he and Clark could continue profiling as a dominating 1-2 punch this week.

The presence of Franklin Session, Isaiah Austin and Mike Scott, all who can contribute offensively and on the boards as well, gives Trilogy scoring upside that can arguably match that of Dallas'. As such, I'm in the camp of the Over, especially when also factoring in Rice is third in points (100) and Trilogy has allowed a co-league-high 248 points.

BIG3 Picks for Power vs. Trilogy

Over 94.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Chicago Triplets vs. Boston Ball Hogs Best Bets (Saturday, July 26, 4:00 p.m. ET)

This might be the trickiest Week 7 game to prognosticate, given the volatile nature of these two teams.

The Triplets appeared to be rolling along going into Week 6 at 3-1, but they were then throttled by the Riot, 50-30. Chicago somehow managed just seven first-half points in that contest, a bizarre development considering the Triplets had been averaging 50.0 points per game prior to their complete outlier performance. Nevertheless, Montrezl Harrell, Nasir Core and Chris Allen have proven capable of much more, and Brandon Moss has now had a week to practice with his new team.

On the other side, the Ball Hogs improved to 3-2 with a 51-40 victory over the Rig Hands in Week 6, but Houston may be the worst team in the BIG3. That followed a 51-43 Ball Hogs victory over the Riot in Week 5, yet those two wins were preceded by a 50-31 thumping at the hands of 305 in Week 3. Whether Gary Payton's squad has turned itself around for good remains to be seen, and the Triplets should offer an excellent test. One sure thing about Boston is NBA vet Jonathon Simmons, who's second only to reigning MVP Beasley in points (102) and has also recorded a league-high eight steals.

Kevin Murphy and recent arrival Dominique Johnson are also capable of putting up some points for the Ball Hogs, so given the talent on either side, I like the Over here as well.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets vs. Ball Hogs

Over 95.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 7 Best Bets Recap