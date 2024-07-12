BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 5

We're set for another BIG3 six-game extravaganza this Sunday, with the action emanating from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

There are two teams still sporting unblemished records through four weeks, with Bivouac and the defending champion Enemies seemingly on a collision course for an eventual postseason showdown. Likewise, the Killer 3's and Trilogy remain in search of their first victories.

As customary, RotoWire has quick-hit betting picks for all six clashes using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

2024 Season BIG 3 Betting Record: 12-6

Bivouac at Ball Hogs (Sunday, July 14, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The just alluded-to Bivouac is looking for its fifth victory in as many games, and they may be getting more dominant with each passing week. Their most impressive showing of the season yet may have well been Week 4, when they thumped the Killer 3's by a 50-35 margin on the strength of 36 combined points from Corey Brewer and Garlon Green.

The Ball Hogs moved to 2-2 with a solid showing in their own right, as they toppled the Power by a 51-43 margin. However, there was a very top-heavy nature to the victory, with former NBA stalwarts Leandro Barbosa and Jodie Meeks combining for 43 total points.

There's plenty of high-powered former NBA talent on either side, not to mention two solid rosters overall. Bivouac does boast a formidable defense and have recorded a league-high number of steals, but I see this total as particularly low and therefore very likely to be eclipsed.

BIG3 Picks for Bivouac at Ball Hogs

Over 89.5 points (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Triplets at 3's Company (Sunday, July 14, 4:00 p.m. ET)

This should be one of the most competitive games of the week, and both squads are coming off impressive double-digit victories in Week 4.

The Triplets toppled the Aliens by a 51-35 score, and they put together a particularly impressive first half in which they forged a 26-11 lead. There was an impressively balanced effort provided by the Pargo brothers, Jeremy and Jannero, who combined for 30 points, and Joe Johnson, who delivered a trademark 14-point, four-rebound, three-assist tally.

3's Company was even more dominant in its 50-27 thrashing of a Ghost Ballers team that came into a 2-1 record. Impressive balance was the key once again, as Nasir Core (15 points), Michael Beasley (12 points), Mario Chalmers (11 points) and Reggie Evans (10 points) were all key contributors, and Core, Chalmers and Evans each had at least five rebounds apiece.

The two teams are right next to each other in points scored with 198 and 199 for Triplets and 3's Company, respectively, and accordingly, I see this game coming down to the wire. As such, taking the points for Triplets is the way I'll go.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets at 3's Company

Triplets +2.5 (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Killer 3's at Enemies Best Bets (Sunday, July 14, 5:00 p.m. ET)

This has the look of the most lopsided game of the week if we go by each team's performance thus far this season.

The Killer 3's took their fourth loss in as many contests in Week 4, dropping a 50-35 decision to the league's other undefeated team, Bivouac. Franklin Session and Dominique Johnson combined for 27 of those points for the losing squad, but there were precious little contributions from other players.

Meanwhile, the Enemies continued their strong start with their 50-40 victory over Tri-State. As customary, the big three (no pun intended) of Elijah Stewart, Jordan Crawford and Isaiah Austin were critical to the victory, combining for 36 points.

The Enemies were 5.5-point favorites last week as well, and after a slow start, had little trouble covering it against Tri-State, and this lines up as an even more favorable matchup. As such, I'm in the camp of the defending champions eventually overwhelming their inferior opponent and winning going away.

BIG3 Picks for Killer 3's at Enemies

Enemies -5.5 (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ghost Ballers at Trilogy Best Bets (Sunday, July 14, 6:00 p.m. ET)

The Ghost Ballers suffered a shocking 50-27 thrashing at the hands of 3's Company in Week 4's opening game, with the normally reliable Mike Taylor and Chris Johnson faltering by contributing just 10 combined points behind Darnell Jackson's 17 points.

Trilogy just narrowly missed out on its first victory in Week 4, dropping a 51-49 decision to 3 Headed Monsters, a game during which Trilogy's Isaiah Briscoe ironically set a new BIG3 single-game scoring record with 37 points. However, there were two scoreless performances as well, particularly important in a game decided by two points.

These two teams are admittedly difficult to figure out, and the inconsistency could well lead to a close game in the head-to-head matchup. As such, I see Trilogy doing enough to cover a spread on FD that's a point bigger than the one on DK.

BIG3 Picks for Ghost Ballers at Trilogy

Trilogy +3.5 (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Power at Aliens (Sunday, July 14, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Nancy Lieberman's Power took a second straight loss in Week 4, falling to the Ball Hogs by a 51-43 score. Glen Rice Jr. continued to flash impressive play by recording 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal, but the trio of Royce White, Marcus Foster and Deshawn Stephens combined for just 15 points.

The Aliens sustained their third loss of the season in ugly fashion, as they fell to the Triplets by a 51-35 score. The season-ending leg injury to Paul Millsap has naturally impacted the team's offense, and although his brothers Abraham and John did combine for 25 points, Al Jefferson and Devin Ebanks – the latter who's been mostly impressive this season – came up relatively small with eight combined points.

These two clubs have struggled some offensively, ranking ninth and 10th in points scored in the 12-team league. However, I see Ebanks bouncing back this week and Rice contributing his usual strong effort, setting the stage for the Over in a game oddsmakers are projecting to be close (2.5-point spread).

BIG3 Picks for Power at Aliens

Over 91.5 points (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

3 Headed Monsters at Tri-State (Sunday, July 14, 8:00 p.m. ET)

The final game of the night pits a pair of 2-2 squads looking to start jockeying into position for the postseason, and they're coming off different Week 4 outcomes.

3 Headed Monsters notched the razor-thin 51-49 win over Trilogy, one that featured Jeff Teague's increasing comfort level with the BIG3 format by scoring a team-high 17 points. Brandon Moss was also a key contributor with 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block.

Tri-State had a much more unpleasant Week 4 experience, as they fell 50-40 to the defending champion Enemies. Kevin Murphy kept his stellar season going with a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double and Henry Sims contributed a solid complementary performance (12 points, eight boards), but neither Amir Johnson nor Ray Nixon could deliver a single point between them.

These two teams could potentially trade blow for blow throughout the game, and another incremental step forward by Teague in this game would be key to countering Murphy's typically excellent play. As such, I'm counting on the Monsters to keep things close.

BIG3 Picks for 3 Headed Monsters at Tri-State

3 Headed Monsters +2.5 (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 5 Best Bets Recap