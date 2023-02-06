Legal Massachusetts sports betting launched on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET. for in-person retail wagering. It went live at three retail casinos in Massachusetts including Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park, and MGM Springfield.

Although sports betting in Massachusetts was initially launched for retail in-person wagering only, those who want to bet online will not have to wait long. Look for Massachusetts sportsbooks and Massachusetts betting apps to go live sometime this March.

Massachusetts Sports Betting Laws

If you want to bet in Massachusetts, you must be physically present in the Bay State when you sign up with Massachusetts sports betting promos. You must also be at least 21 years old. One thing to take into consideration is that you do not need to register with the state to place wagers.

When it comes to things to bet on, everything is covered. Last week's launch of retail sports betting gives Massachusetts bettors the opportunity to bet on upcoming Super Bowl odds. Significant events like March Madness are also in play.

Of course, you can bet on all of the most popular sports in the United States including NFL betting, MLB betting, NHL betting, and NBA betting. But you can also bet on more obscure domestic and international sports markets like La Liga Soccer, the French Open, and even ping pong and snooker.

College sports betting in Massachusetts is in play, but there is a twist, which will be detailed below.

Can I Legally Bet On Boston College or Other Colleges In Massachusetts?

You can bet on college sports in Massachusetts. However, there are some restrictions. For example, you can not bet on colleges located in Massachusetts like Harvard or Boston College. But even with that, there is an outlier.

If a Massachusetts school like Boston College is participating in a tournament with more than four teams, like the college baseball World Series, the CFB playoff, or March Madness, you can bet on those programs.

Top Massachusetts colleges that could be participating in tournaments include the University of Massachusetts, Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern, Harvard, and Brown.

Although programs located in Massachusetts are off the table for anything outside of tournament betting, you can bet on any other school located in the United States for traditional college sports betting like college football bowl games and regular season college basketball games.

Where Can I Bet On College Sports In Massachusetts?

When it comes to retail college sports betting in Massachusetts, you can place your wagers in person at the three casinos located in the Bay State via their retail sportsbooks.

You can also bet on college sports at all of the best online sports betting apps in Massachusetts once mobile sports betting goes live in March. When you sign up for these sportsbooks, you can also take advantage of generous welcome bonuses when you use the available Massachusetts sports betting promotions when you are signing up.

For example, if you want to bet on the Boston Red Sox World Series odds, you can do so while signing up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. This offer will get new users a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000. You can also sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL to grab $1,250 on Caesars.