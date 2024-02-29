Clark Holds Court: Women's College Basketball Outprices NBA Giants

March 3 will feature a number of prominent sporting events -- one of them being a big-time women's college basketball matchup between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State. Iowa's Caitlin Clark -- who has emerged as one of the most popular athletes in all of sports -- will be looking to lead the Hawkeyes to a big one over their higher-ranked counterparts.

Clark is averaging a whopping 32.2 points per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent beyond the arc. Every appearance she makes is must-watch basketball, and interest continues to grow with Clark closing in on Pete Maravich for the NCAA's all-time scoring record.

Ticket prices back this up, as you may be forced to part with more cash for an Iowa-Ohio State ticket than any other game on the March 3 schedule.

March 3 Sports Ticket Prices

The Iowa-Ohio State clash is reportedly the most expensive ticket in women's basketball history, and that includes both the WNBA and women's college basketball.

According to Ticketmaster , the cheapest ticket for the game is $355 -- and that's if you want to stand and attend by yourself. Meanwhile, the most expensive tickets will run you at least $1,743 a piece. These prices are subject to change, but those figures provide an example of the popularity of this clash.

So how does the Iowa-Ohio State game compare to ticket prices for other major matchups Sunday?

Game Lowest Price Highest Price Iowa Women's Basketball vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball $355 $1,743+ Warriors vs. Celtics $240 $2,130+ Thunder vs. Suns $47 $2,600+ Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres $29 $147+ Seton Hall Men's Basketball vs. UConn Men's Basketball $188 $692+

Prices via Ticketmaster

The Iowa-Ohio State game is competing with and surpassing both men's college basketball and professional men's sports. Sure, it's as big a women's college basketball game you will get, but this still displays not only the immense growth of women's sports, but Clark's impact on ticket prices.

In fact, Ohio State-Iowa currently has the most expensive lowest-priced ticket of all these games. The UConn men are ranked No. 3 in the nation, and their game is cheaper to attend.

Whenever the Warriors and Celtics play fans always tune in, yet you can find cheaper tickets than what you will pay in Iowa.

Meanwhile, the hockey games and the Suns-Thunder contest do not even compare from a lowest-price perspective. The NBA games have higher prices for the most expensive ticket, but the Iowa-Ohio State numbers speak for themselves.

Women's college basketball is continuing to increase in popularity. Other stars such as Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith also deserve credit for helping grow the sport. However, Clark has become the face of the sport as she continues to break records.

Ticket prices are increasing as a result and are rivaling some notable events in major professional sports.

All this is to say, women's sports are on the rise.