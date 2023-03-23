College Basketball Betting Sites: Claim Offers For The Sweet 16

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Two rounds into the 2023 March Madness tournament and the teams that advanced to the Sweet 16 have claimed their spots. Now that we know the matchups, it is time to focus on the best ones to bet on at the top college basketball sites.

Read on to find out the best March Madness promos being offered from the top sports betting sites to claim offers for the Sweet 16 today.

Sign Up With College Basketball Betting Sites To Claim Offers For The Sweet 16

When considering the best sports betting apps, here are the best college basketball betting sites to claim offers to use on Sweet 16 odds today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Registering now with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives new users a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 to use on March Madness odds.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gives new users a first bet on Caesars for up to $1,250 to use on National Championship odds.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Bet $100 and get $100 with the WynnBET Promo Code today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claiming the DraftKings Promo Code gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5 today. You get the bonus bets no matter the outcome of your initial $5 wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: New users who use the FanDuel Promo Code get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to use on CBB best bets today.

It is easy to qualify for any of the above offers. As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new user of the betting app featuring the promo, and located in a state where the sportsbook is legal to operate, you can get your hands on these March Madness betting promos today.

You can sign up for the best college basketball betting sites to claim generous offers for the Sweet 16 today in just a few simple steps. Follow the steps below to secure thousands in welcome offers today.

Click through the direct sign-up link located next to the Sweet 16 betting promo that you want to claim today. Doing so redirects you to the corresponding betting app's registration page for new users.

While you're there, enter your basic identifying information including the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account to bet on Sweet 16 odds today. You must also enter one of the best sportsbook promo codes if one is needed to activate the welcome offer.

Once your account is created and verified, make your qualifying initial deposit to activate the bonus. The betting app may also require you to make a qualifying first bet to get your bonus as well. If this is a required step, make your first bet now.

The best way to find out what an offer requires to get it is to read through the terms and conditions of every betting promo you intend to sign up for today. Doing tells you important information like minimum first deposit and minimum first bet parameters.

There are thousands in bonus bets available for you to claim today at the best college basketball betting apps. You can use these bonus bets on college basketball betting odds and Sweet 16 odds.

Signing up for multiple welcome offers is the best way to maximize the value of all of the bonus bets available for you today so you don't leave any house money on the table.

If you want to claim bonus bets without having to risk a lot of money out of your pocket, then the DraftKings Promo Code is for you. All you need to do is sign up, make a first-time deposit of $10, place a $5 first bet and you get $150 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of your original wager.