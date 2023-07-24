Drafting in Style: The Top 5 Cruise Lines to Sail on Your Ultimate Fantasy Football Voyage

Ahoy, Fantasy Football Fanatics!

Ever found yourself daydreaming about escaping to an island retreat for your annual draft party? Longing for the days when you can focus on your roster without the countless distractions of daily life? Well, grab your compass and prepare to navigate your way through the best draft day of your life—aboard a cruise ship!

Setting sail for your fantasy draft brings a bounty of benefits. First, it's a vacation and a draft party rolled into one. Say goodbye to the days of hosting in your cramped living room and say hello to drafting with a panoramic ocean view.

More importantly, these cruise lines offer a haven for those drafting, as well as endless fun and activities for family members. Whether it's water slides, entertainment shows, kids' clubs or exquisite dining, there's something for everyone. This means you can keep the peace at home by bringing the family along, while ensuring you can still draft in peace. It's a win-win season already!

Here's our list of the top 5 cruise lines to take your fantasy football draft from land-locked to full steam ahead.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Think of this as a fantasy escape for your fantasy football draft. At the Sugarcane Mojito Bar on the Norwegian Getaway, you can juggle your draft notes with a refreshing cocktail in hand, while your family enjoys the pool deck, laser tag or a race on the largest race track at sea.

Royal Caribbean

Draft like a royal aboard one of Royal Caribbean's innovative ships. While you're locked in draft negotiations at the Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade on Symphony of the Seas, your family can be catching waves on the FlowRider surf simulator or scaling the rock climbing wall.

Carnival Cruise Line

Keep your draft lively and competitive at the SkyBox Sports Bar on the Carnival Horizon. The surrounding energy of Carnival, paired with the thrill of your draft, will make for an unforgettable experience. And for the family? They'll be having a blast on the Twister Waterslide or at the onboard kids club.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

For the refined drafter, Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers an opulent draft setting. Make your picks in the Connoisseur Club on the Seven Seas Explorer, all while the family enjoys a show at the onboard theater or explores the various culinary delights at the gourmet restaurants.

Disney Cruise Line

Where else can you have a magical draft while the family enjoys a magical day? O'Gills Pub on the Disney Fantasy ship offers the perfect venue to conduct your "magical" fantasy draft, while the kids are off meeting their favorite Disney characters and enjoying the endless Disney-style entertainment on board.

Remember, your fantasy draft is not just about the destination or the perfect lineup -- it's about the journey. So why not make that journey an actual voyage? From stunning sea views to top-notch amenities, drafting at sea promises a unique and unforgettable experience for everyone involved. So grab your sunscreen, your draft notes, and prepare to set sail.

Bon Vo-yardage!

