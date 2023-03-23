Gonzaga vs. UCLA Betting Promos, Picks, And Predictions For The Sweet 16

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs face the UCLA Bruins in Las Vegas in a battle of perennial college basketball powerhouses. This March Madness Sweet 16 matchup has No. 2 seed UCLA as a 2-point favorite over No. 3 seed Gonzaga, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Drew Timme has seemingly starred at Gonzaga since the Clinton administration, but it has only been four years. He leads the Zags with 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. Julian Strawther adds 15.3 PPG on 42.3 percent shooting from three. It's a testament to the quality of the Gonzaga program that this is considered a down year for them, as the Bulldogs still rank sixth in NET and seventh on KenPom. Gonzaga also comes into this Sweet 16 game with the nation's longest current win streak at 11 games.

Gonzaga is a slight underdog as they meet UCLA, which sits third in both NET and KenPom. Jaime Jaquez matches up well with Timme, averaging 17.5 PPG and 8.1 RPG. Jaquez ranks third in KenPom's player of the year metrics vversus fifth for Timme. UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell is another long-time Bruins star, averaging 13.4 PPG and 4.9 APG this season.

UCLA is favored by 2 points over Gonzaga at Caesars Sportsbook, with an over/under total of 145.5 points.

It's a classic battle between teams that excel on opposite ends of ther floor. Gonzaga ranks first in the nation in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency at KenPom, filling it up with 123.5 points per 100 possessions. UCLA, on the other hand, has the second best defense with an 87.7 AdjDE.

Gonzaga does everything well, except for hitting free throws as the team's 70.2 free throw percentage is sub-optimal. The Bulldogs lead the country with a 58.3 percent Effective Field Goal percentage. Despite ranking 10th in 3-point percentage, at 38.4 percent, they only take threes on 32.7 percent of their attempts. That makes sense, however, as mainly thanks to Timme, the Zags lead America with a 58.7 two-point field goal percentage.

The Zags' potentially fatal flaw lies on defense -- at least as far as winning titles is concerned. Their 99.5 AdjDE is just 76th in the nation, and their 51.7 percent defensive EFG percentage is 244th.

UCLA has become a defensive stalwart in the Mick Cronin era. The Bruins ranked 137th in AdjDE in 2019, the year before he arrived, and have improved steadily since, going from 112th to 46th to 16th this year. Opponents shoot with just a 46.5 percent EFG% and turn the ball over on 23.4 percent of their possessions, 11th best nationally.

When the Bruins have the ball, they rank 21st with a 115.5 AdjOE, despite middle-of-the-pack shooting. UCLA rebounds well and don't turn the ball over much, which helps make up for the lack of traditional scoring threats.

Taking all of this into account, the betting pick for Gonzaga vs. UCLA is the Bulldogs plus the points, but I expect them to win outright and advance. UCLA has had a fantastic season, but the Bruins are banged up. Jaylen Clark, perhaps the best defensive player in the nation, is out for the season. David Singleton, another key rotation player who shoots 42.5 percent from three, hurt his leg late in the team's second-round win over Northwestern. Meanwhile, the Zags have hit their stride, as I expect them to advance to the Elite Eight.

