Kansas Sports Betting - Last Chance To Get $450 in Free Bets Ahead Of Launch

Finally, sports betting is slated to launch in Kansas. If you are proactive, you can take advantage of some generous welcome offers that Kansas sportsbooks are offering to new users.

Right now, there are three Kansas sportsbooks that are offering a total of $450 in free bets when you sign up. The best part is that all you need to do is sign up to get these free bets.

If you want to get a head start and bolster your bankroll with $450 in free bets, read on to find out how to take advantage of these Kansas sports betting promos.

Best Pre-Live Welcome Offers For New Users At Kansas Sportsbooks

Whenever sports betting launches in a new state, new users who sign up early can take advantage of lucrative pre-live welcome offers. These offers will help pad your bankroll without even having to place your initial bet.

Below, you will find the three best welcome offers available at Kansas sportsbooks right now. Keep in mind, you can sign up for all three offers to get $450 in free bets today.

1. Sign Up At BetMGM Kansas For $200 In Free Bets Today

The best pre-live welcome offer for new Kansas bettors is at BetMGM Kansas. When you sign up today, you can get $200 in free bets. To get your free bets, simply sign up now with the BetMGM Kansas bonus code "ROTOBONUS", and once BetMGM Kansas goes live on September 1, you will have your $200 in free bets waiting for you in your account. Use the link below to claim your free bets.

2. Get $150 In Free Bets At FanDuel Kansas When You Sign Up Now

Kansas bettors who sign up for a new FanDuel Kansas account today can take advantage of a two-part offer that will get you a total of $150 in free bets. First, you get $100 in free bets...then you will get $50 in site credit on September 1, launch day for FanDuel Kansas. Take advantage of this offer by using the link below.

3. Sign Up At DraftKings Kansas For $100 In Free Bets + An Entry Into A Contest To Win $100K In Free Bets

When you sign up at DraftKings Kansas, you can get a terrific two-part bonus that rewards you with $100 in free bets plus an entry into sweepstakes where you can win $100K worth of free bets. To get this offer, click on the link below to begin the process and you will be on your way to $100 free bets and your $100K sweepstakes entry just for registering early.

When you sign up for all three of the Kansas sportsbooks mentioned above, you will get a total of $450 in free bets.

When Is Kansas Sports Betting Going To Launch?

Kansas sports betting is ready to launch on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The Kansas Lottery confirmed the 9/1/22 launch date for legal sports betting operators to go live on August 26, 2022.

With a launch date intact and several legal sportsbooks set to go live as well just in time for the new NFL season, it would be wise for anyone thinking about signing up for a Kansas sportsbook to be proactive and sign up today to take advantage of the $450 in free bets.

Which Legal Kansas Sportsbooks Are Ready To Launch On September 1, 2022?

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, there will be three legal Kansas sportsbooks ready to launch. As of this writing, these legal Kansas sports betting sites will include the following:

BetMGM Kansas

FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas

DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas

Claiming My $450 In Free Bet Offers By Kansas Sportsbooks

Claiming your $450 in free bet offers from Kansas sportsbooks is easy. All you need to do is sign up for the three legal Kansas sports betting sites mentioned in this article: BetMGM Kansas, FanDuel Kansas, and DraftKings Kansas.

Here are the steps that you can use for each one:

Click on the direct sign-up link on this page for each individual Kansas sportsbook.

Then, enter all the required information to register your new account.

For BetMGM Kansas, use the bonus code ROTOBONUS . For DraftKings Kansas and FanDuel Kansas, the links provided will grant your promotion.

. For DraftKings Kansas and FanDuel Kansas, the links provided will grant your promotion. Now, verify your identity and your new account.

Finally, once your account is created and verified, you will get your free bets in time for the September 1, 2022 launch of Kansas sports betting.

To review, new users will get $200 in free bets from BetMGM Kansas, a total of $150 in free bets from FanDuel Kansas, and $100 in free bets plus a sweepstakes entry for a chance to win $100K in free bets from DraftKings Kansas.

Use the links below to sign up for the best Kansas betting apps and secure these incredible pre-live offers ahead of Kansas sports betting launch.