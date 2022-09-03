Kansas Sportsbooks Are Live - Sign Up For Offers Worth More Than $2500

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

All sports bettors in Kansas can officially wager at legal Kansas sportsbooks with legal sports betting launching in the state on September 1. Kansas is the latest state to join the legal sports betting space, which is great news for Kansas bettors.

In this article, we look at the top Kansas sportsbooks available and the welcome offers available for bettors.

Kansas Sportsbooks Launch Day - September 1

Kansas sports betting is live in the Sunflower State, and all of the leading Kansas sports betting apps are fighting for market share. By offering generous welcome bonuses to the betting public, these Kansas sportsbooks are creating a competitive market. This greatly benefits Kansas bettors who can take advantage of each and every promotion to grow their bankrolls.

Ahead of the NFL season, Kansas sportsbooks are offering generous welcome offers that can get you thousands of dollars worth of bonuses. Let's find out which ones are live.

What are the best Kansas sportsbooks available?

There are a handful of Kansas sportsbooks live in the state, and ready for legal sports betting. Each sportsbook offers its own bonus, user experience, and mobile app.

Below, we take a look at our favorite Kansas sportsbook promo codes available in the Sunflower State.

1. Caesars Sportsbook Kansas

Without a doubt, Caesars Sportsbook Kansas offers the best bonus compared to other Kansas sportsbooks. That pushes the operator just ahead of the competition as it already offers an easy-to-use mobile experience, competitive odds, and recurring promotions.

The best welcome bonus in Kansas is with the Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo code "ROTOFULL". Users get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars by signing up, the largest bonus in Kansas.

2. BetMGM Kansas

As one of the top brands in iGaming, BetMGM Kansas launches in yet another sports betting state and looks to provide a premier experience for Kansas sports bettors. The BetMGM Kansas app is one of the easiest to use in the state, and the welcome offer is just behind Caesars Kansas in terms of value.

Sign up with the BetMGM Kansas bonus code "ROTOBONUS" for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.

3. DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas

New users at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas will get the sleekest app on the market, recurring promotions throughout the sports calendar, and of course a generous welcome offer.

If you use the DraftKings Kansas promo code at sign up, you get a bonus by simply betting $5 or more on the NFL or college football. With this $5 bet, you get $200 in free bets.

4. FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas

FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas joins the fleet of Kansas sportsbooks to launch ahead of the NFL season. The operator offers one of the most user-friendly mobile experiences, competitive odds, and a wide selection of sports betting markets to choose from.

New users can sign up with the FanDuel Kansas promo code and get $150 in free bets.

How can I sign up for Kansas sportsbooks?

Signing up for legal Kansas sportsbooks is as easy as following a handful of simple tasks. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to sign up for Kansas sportsbooks and get your welcome bonuses.

Keep in mind, you are eligible for various bonuses, so take advantage of each to maximize your collective betting bankroll.