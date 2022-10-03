Legal Sports Betting Update: Early Registration Begins In Ohio

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Before we know it, Ohio sports bettors will be able to bet on their favorite sports betting sites in the state. Legal sports betting in Ohio will launch on January 1 2023, as Ohio sportsbooks will offer odds and lines on dozens of sports right away.

Leading up to the launch, there are still a few stages in Ohio. First is pre-live, which allows bettors to take advantage of early Ohio betting promos and get free bets ahead of launch.

What are pre-live bonuses at legal sportsbooks and how do I get them in Ohio?

One of the most popular sources of welcome bonuses for bettors in new states is via the pre-live, or pre-registration bonus. These are simple, as they allow for bettors to register before the sportsbook officially launches in the state and earn a bonus without needing to place a bet. In some cases, bettors may get free bets without even depositing into their account.

To take advantage of these bonuses in Ohio, all you have to do is click on the provides links on this page. Then, you will be able to sign up early and get your welcome bonuses ahead of time at legal Ohio sports betting sites.

Which sportsbooks will be offering pre-live bonuses in Ohio?

With Ohio regulators allowing sportsbooks to recruit customers early, it sets the standard for these pre-live offers. As of October 1, bettors in Ohio could redeem the FanDuel promo code for $100 in free bets. This is not a surprise, as FanDuel has offered early registration offers in many states, most recently at FanDuel Kansas.

Expect many other sportsbooks in Ohio to offer betting promos, as they will be chasing FanDuel Ohio in the player acquisition department. Expect to see pre-live offers of some kind from DraftKings Ohio, BetMGM Ohio, and possibly even Caesars Sportsbook Ohio.

What is next for Ohio sports betting?

While the most important date is certainly January 1 of 2023, there are some updates that will occur ahead of launch.

The Ohio Lottery Commission meets on Wednesday, October 5 -- which should lead to another update from potential operators or launch information in the state. With just three months left until launch, be sure to follow the latest news as there may be more bonuses to take advantage of. Bettors in other states were able to earn hundreds of dollars worth of free bets ahead of launch, and Ohio will follow.