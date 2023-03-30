Massachusetts Betting Apps: Download 5 Apps Now For Bonus Offers

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Now that Massachusetts sports betting is up and running, you can sign up for the best Massachusetts betting apps. When you do, new users get generous bonus offers just for registering and completing a few simple steps.

The top five betting apps to download now all have generous Massachusetts betting promos. Read on to find out what they are and how to sign up.

Sign Up With The Massachusetts Betting Apps And Download 5 Apps Now For Bonus Offers

You can get your hands on the offers from any of the below Massachusetts sportsbooks as long as you check off a few qualifying boxes which are as follows. You must be a new sportsbook user, 21 years old, and located in Massachusetts when you sign up and bet to get your betting bonus today.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET: The Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET gives new users a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,500.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code: Signing up with the WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code gives new users $100 in bet credits when they bet $100.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: New customers get $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5 thanks to the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: The FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5.

If you are ready to stop leaving money on the table and get started with the best Massachusetts betting apps to get your hands on generous welcome offers, click through the link below to sign up now.

Download The 5 Best Massachusetts Betting Apps Now For Bonus Offers

You can download the five best Massachusetts betting apps now for terrific bonus offers in a simple streamlined manner.

Start by clicking through the direct sign-up link next to the offer you want to sign up for today. Doing so reroutes you to the corresponding betting app's registration page for new users. When you get there, enter your name, address, email, and phone number. The betting app also instructs you to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify the new account.

The next step requires you to enter a bonus code or a promo code if one is needed to activate the bonus. But keep in mind that not every betting promo commands you to enter a code to get a bonus.

Finally, make a qualifying first deposit to activate the bonus. Some of these offers may also ask you to make a qualifying first bet to get the bonus as well. Complete this action now so you don't leave any money on the table.

Since understanding the small print is the best way to find out important information regarding a bonus like minimum first deposit and minimum first bet values, it would be in your best interest to read through the terms and conditions of every offer you instead to sign up for. Doing so also helps you avoid any future misunderstandings when it comes to getting and using a bonus offer.

The Best Massachusetts Betting Apps To Download Now For Bonus Offers

The best Massachusetts betting apps to download now for generous bonus offers are determined by you, the individual bettor. All of the top Bay State betting promos may appear similar, but they also have their differences.

For example, the $1,000 first bet offer you get with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is great since you can use the first bet with no restrictions on odds or bet type. You also have to make a $1,000 first deposit to maximize the bonus offer.

However, if you are a bettor that doesn't want to make that large of an initial deposit, then there is a bonus for you too, which is courtesy of the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code. This offer gives you $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5. You only need to deposit $5 to activate this offer and you get $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your initial $5 wager.

Sign up using the bonuses listed above to place your bets on the college basketball national championship odds, or on the Celtics NBA Championship odds.