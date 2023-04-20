May The 4th Be With You: Top 4 Star Wars MLB Promotions Available

May the 4th is almost here and Major League Baseball is taking a stronghold in this unofficial Star Wars holiday. May the bobbleheads be with you -- and lots of them.

Not all heroes wear capes, and not all Star Wars themed bobbleheads are given away on May 4th. While the "holiday" is celebrated on May 4th, not all MLB teams are home or even playing that day. That's why we get Star Wars celebrations on May 4th as well as the rest of May and into the July.

These are the top Star Wars MLB promotions available this season.

May 4 - Oakland A's - Mark Kotsay Star Wars Mandalorian Bobblehead

The Oakland A's have so few recognizable names left on their roster that the team will honor its manager on May 4th with a Mark Kotsay Star Wars Mandalorian bobblehead. Nothing against Kotsay, but he was a good, not great player who isn't particularly associated with the A's to begin with. But hey, go with what you got.

The A's are having trouble drawing fans, given they have traded away most of the top talent and keep discussing a move to Las Vegas. It's quite possible that this Star Wars giveaway helps draw a crowd on May the 4th. All you need to do is buy a ticket in order to take home the bobblehead.

May 12 - New York Yankees - Anthony Rizzo Mandalorian Bobblehead

What Star Wars celebration could possibly go on without the Evil Empire participating?

The first 18,000 fans for the Yankees vs. Rays May 12 contest will get a bobblehead featuring the team's first baseman, Anthony Rizzo. The Yankees will need to harness all the power of the Dark Side of the Force to top the Rays that night.

Rizzo is no rookie when it comes to Star Wars themed bobbleheads. He swung a lightsaber in place of a bat for a Chicago Cubs' 2014 Jedi Rizzo bobblehead.

May 13 - Milwaukee Brewers – Ueck Skywalker Bobblehead

Fans that purchase a special Star Wars Night ticket package for the Milwaukee Brewers game vs. the Kansas City Royals on May 13 will receive a bobblehead of the team's legendary announcer. Bob Uecker, now 89, is still calling games for the Brew Crew on radio and the team is honoring him with a special edition Ueck Skywalker bobblehead.

Uecker started broadcasting for the Brewers in 1971 after a six-year MLB career. He's been calling games for the organization ever since. Along the way, he hosted TV shows, filmed Miller Lite commercials, and starred as Harry Doyle in the "Major League" franchise. He will be further immortalized with the Ueck Skywalker bobblehead.

August 22 - Philadelphia Phillies Star Wars Night

Act fast on this one. Only the first 4,000 fans that purchase a Star Wars Theme Night voucher for the Philadelphia Phillies game vs. the San Francisco Giants get this Schwarbie-Wan Kenobi bobblehead.

You'll have to wait a few months for this bobblehead, as the Phillies are hosting their Star Wars Night at the end of August. This one will surely be worth the wait as this limited edition bobblehead features Kyle Schwarber with a bat instead of a lightsaber. Phillies fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters that night as well.

May the 4th be with you for any and all of these great Star Wars giveaways!