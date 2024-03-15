MLB Opening Day Ticket Prices: A Comprehensive Comparison

MLB Opening Day is right around the corner. The season will technically begin March 20 in Korea with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres going head-to-head. However, the 28 other teams' first games of the season are scheduled for March 28. So which games are the most expensive? Which teams' Opening Day contests are the least expensive?

Most Expensive Opening Day Games

*Note: There were potentially more and less expensive tickets, but they are already sold. The following tickets are what remains for Opening Day as of this story's writing. *Ticket prices via SeatGeek

Highest Priced Games

Game Highest Price St. Louis Cardinals-Los Angeles Dodgers $1,494 Chicago Cubs-Texas Rangers $1,139 Los Angeles Angels-Baltimore Orioles $1,125 New York Yankees-Houston Astros $1,108 Milwaukee Brewers-New York Mets $648 Washington Nationals-Cincinnati Reds $556 Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies $521 San Francisco Giants-San Diego Padres $444 Colorado Rockies-Arizona Diamondbacks $385 Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals $376 Toronto Blue Jays-Tampa Bay Rays $366 Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox $292 Boston Red Sox-Seattle Mariners $238 Pittsburgh Pirates-Miami Marlins $191 Cleveland Guardians-Oakland Athletics $134

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers' home opener is the most expensive game. Fans are excited to see LA's new acquisitions in 2024, especially two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. Fans have already seen him in spring training and they will get to watch him in Korea, but March 28 will represent Ohtani's first-ever regular season home game at Dodger Stadium as a member of the team.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Texas Rangers will host the Chicago Cubs in an interleague matchup. Fans are ready to see if Texas can defend their title. Other highly-priced games included the Angels-Orioles and Yankees-Astros. Of course, New York and Houston have history and are two of the more notable ball clubs in the league heading into the new season.

The Athletics, who are set to leave Oakland soon, have the lowest high price remaining. This is not surprising by any means. The Marlins trail the A's, as Miami doesn't always receive the best attendance numbers either. The biggest surprise is the Braves-Phillies placement. Of course, many of the highly-priced tickets may just not be available at this time. Still, other marquee matchups are near the top of the list, while Philadelphia and Atlanta are near the middle of the pack.

Lowest Priced Games

Game Lowest Priced Ticket Pittsburgh Pirates-Miami Marlins $14 Cleveland Guardians-Oakland Athletics $16 Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox $25 Colorado Rockies-Arizona Diamondbacks $31 Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals $32 Toronto Blue Jays-Tampa Bay Rays $40 Boston Red Sox-Seattle Mariners $53 Milwaukee Brewers-New York Mets $56 San Francisco Giants-San Diego Padres $67 Washington Nationals-Cincinnati Reds $81 New York Yankees-Houston Astros $86 Chicago Cubs-Texas Rangers $121 Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies $124 St. Louis Cardinals-Los Angeles Dodgers $135 Los Angeles Angels-Baltimore Orioles $146

The Pirates-Marlins and Guardians-Athletics are also battling each other for the lowest-priced tickets. This is certainly not a surprise. Attendance has been a major issue for both of these teams over the years. Miami would love to see their attendance increase soon since their ballpark is fairly new. At this point, the A's may not be too concerned with their low attendance numbers as they prepare to move to Las Vegas.

The Angels and Orioles aren't rivals, but their game happens to hold the most expensive and lowest price available. Their contest was also near the top of the most expensive highest-priced tickets. Baltimore held the best record in the American League a season ago so there is buzz surrounding the team. Still, it is surprising to see the tickets so expensive. The Cardinals-Dodgers unsurprisingly closely trail, while the Braves-Phillies and Cubs-Rangers are right behind.