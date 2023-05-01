When people think of Cinco de Mayo, not much comes to mind besides drinking and Mexican vibes. That's because you've basically summed up the holiday in a nutshell right there.

The fifth of May isn't widely celebrated in Mexico, but that date isn't completely pulled out of the blue. It signifies the anniversary of a Mexican military victory in the Franco-Mexican War of 1861-1867. Mexican-American immigrants in the mid-1900s decided this victory deserved more love north of the border, and America as a whole was happy to join in on the fun. This led to the Cinco de Mayo holiday that has since become a staple of drinking culture in the United States.

Unsurprisingly, Cinco de Mayo is among the top days for drinking in America, with more money spent on drinks on the fifth of May than St. Patrick's Day, the Fourth of July, and even Super Bowl Sunday each year.

If you're planning to consume some adult beverages on Cinco de Mayo, make sure you do it right. Priority No. 1 is always drink responsibly, but once that's covered, you should indulge in the most popular beverage for sports fans on Cinco de Mayo.

While some might expect it to be a beer, like Corona, Pacifico, Modelo, or Dos Equis, the most popular Cinco de Mayo drink is the margarita.

The Margarita Tops The List Of Most Popular Beverages For Sports Fans On Cinco de Mayo

Since Cinco de Mayo was brought here by Mexican-American immigrants, it's no surprise that the drinks of choice on this day are Mexican favorites. Beer enthusiasts can choose from a robust selection of cervezas, but Cinco de Mayo's most popular beverage is the margarita.

An average of 14 million gallons of tequila are consumed on or around May 5 annually, and the majority of those come in the form of the most popular beverage for sports fans on Cinco de Mayo -- the margarita.

Margaritas are a versatile drink that can be served on the rocks or frozen. At its most basic, a margarita is tequila, lime juice, ice, and syrup, but there are plenty of directions to take this classic combination of ingredients. Classic margaritas are often enjoyed with either a salt rim around the edge of the glass, or a Tajin rim made from a tangy mix of chili peppers, lime, and salt.

Spice enthusiasts can further tickle their taste buds by ordering a jalapeño margarita, while those who prefer their drinks on the sweeter side have a multitude of popular margarita flavors to choose from, including strawberry, mango, pineapple, and passion fruit.

More On Margaritas

Tequila consumption in the United States includes nearly $3 billion annually on margaritas alone. The average American has 3.5 drinks on Cinco de Mayo, but plenty of margaritas are consumed on the other 364 days of the year as well.

Per drinks market analysis firm IWSR, Americans drink more tequila than residents of any other country, including tequila's nation of origin, Mexico.

Since Cinco de Mayo was basically invented as an excuse to collectively consume margaritas, feel free to order a few margs this Cinco de Mayo.