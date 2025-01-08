NFL Draft Betting Odds: Who Will be the 1st Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The current NFL Draft betting odds indicate the Titans are likely to use that pick to go for a franchise quarterback, but Tennessee will also undoubtedly field trade offers from other teams that may be willing to pay a proverbial king's ransom to get the top pick for themselves.

This type of intrigue will make the 2025 NFL Draft one of the most wagered-upon events outside of the NFL season. In this review we will provide you with the NFL Draft betting odds, show you where you can wager on the 2025 NFL Draft and provide you with information on the best welcome offers currently available at the top sports betting apps.

These exclusive sportsbook promos can earn you thousands of dollars in bonus bets, profit boosts and first-bet offers.

NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Betting Odds: Top 5 Right Now

Who will be the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Here are the current top five favorites in the NFL Draft betting odds available on the top online sportsbooks:

🏈 Player 🏫 School 🚀 Pos. 💰 NFL Draft Betting Odds Cam Ward Miami (Fl.) QB -135 Shedeur Sanders Colorado QB +110 Travis Hunter Colorado WR/DB +1100 Will Campbell LSU OT +5000 Jaxson Dart Ole Miss QB +5000

Note Odds via BetMGM and current upon publication

NFL Draft Betting Odds: 2025 Favorites

Cam Ward, Miami: The Tennessee Titans have the first pick and desperately need an upgrade over Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Ward, who was a consensus first-team All American and set multiple Miami passing records, can be that upgrade and thus is the NFL Draft betting odds favorite to be the first pick on most of the NFL betting apps.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: Sanders set numerous single-season program passing records in his two years as the Buffaloes starting quarterback. Add that to being the son of Deion Sanders, arguably the greatest cover cornerback in NFL history, and it's easy to see why Sanders is near the top of the NFL Draft betting odds.

Travis Hunter, Colorado: Hunter is an incredible dual threat who brings to mind some of the collegiate all-time great two-way players such as Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson. As incredible as those players were, Hunter has surpassed their dual threat achievements, which is why he lands a spot in the top five in the NFL Draft betting odds.

Will Campbell, LSU: NFL offenses are only as good as their offensive lines. Campbell can upgrade any offensive line. He is the best offensive lineman in this draft, providing elite on-field skills and superb intelligence that earn him a slot in the top five NFL Draft betting odds.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: Dart is the most prolific quarterback in Ole Miss history. Operating in the Lane Kiffin RPO environment also gives him a skill set and experience level that will make him a highly prized draft pick. This is why Dart is among the longshot candidates in these NFL Draft betting odds.

Where Can You Bet on the 2025 NFL Draft?

These are the top NFL betting sites offering 2025 NFL Draft betting odds for the 2025 three-day extravaganza at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

