PointsBet Promo Code: College Football Week 4 Expert Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Week 4 of the 2022 college football season is coming up, and when you place your wagers with the PointsBet Promo Code, you can claim four risk-free bets, worth up to $200 each, for college football Week 4 expert picks.

Since PointsBet is one of the best college football betting sites, you will find an abundance of college football Week 4 expert picks that you can bet on with the PointsBet Promo Code. If you don't want to wait to bet on college football Week 4 expert picks with the PointsBet Promo Code, Syracuse vs. Virginia is a game to consider tonight. Another one of the best games to bet on in this week's slate is No. 21 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Clemson.

To qualify for the PointsBet Promo Code, you must be a new PointsBet user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the platform is licensed to operate, such as PointsBet New York and PointsBet Kansas.

Use PointsBet Promo Code To Bet On College Football Week 4 Expert Picks

🎁 PointsBet Promo Code 4 Risk-Free Bets, Up To $200 Each 🖊️ PointsBet Welcome Offer Up To $800 In Risk-Free Bets 📲 PointsBet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android Devices 📆 Promo Code Last Verified September 23, 2022

To use the PointsBet Promo Code and get your hands on four risk-free bets to use on college football Week 4 expert picks, worth up to $200 each, click on the link below to begin the sign-up process. Doing so will reroute you to PointsBet, one of the best sports betting sites on the market.

Once there, you will be prompted to fill in some basic information including your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also entering the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB so your account can be verified.

To finish activating the PointsBet Promo Code, make your initial qualifying $10 deposit so the welcome offer will be applied to your account and you can bet on college football Week 4 expert picks.

PointsBet Promo Code Details For Making Your College Football Week 4 Expert Picks

The PointsBet Promo Code will get you four risk-free bets, worth up to $200 each. You will get one risk-free bet per day for each of the first four days that your new account is open. The first bet that you place on each of those days will qualify as your risk-free bet, up to $200. If your initial wager wins, great – collect your payout and move on to your next wager at PointsBet.

However, if your wager settles as a loss, the PointsBet Promo Code will kick in and you get the exact stake of your first qualifying bet of the day credited back to your account in the form of a free bet. These risk-free wagers must be used on fixed-odds markets only. This offer is not applicable for PointsBetting.

You will receive your free bet within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing qualifying bet. Furthermore, each free bet expires in seven days. Contrary to many of the top online betting sites, your free bets at PointsBet can be split up to four times. For example, a $200 free bet can be broken down into four free bets, worth $50 each.

Bet On Week 4 College Football Expert Picks With The PointsBet Promo Code Now

Tonight, Syracuse is a nine-point favorite over Virginia. One Week 4 college football expert pick worth betting is on Syracuse -9 (-107) to cover the spread with the PointsBet Promo Code. Led by one of the best passers in the ACC, Garrett Shrader, look for the 3-0 Orange to win and cover the spread.

If you bet on the Orange to cover with the PointsBet Promo Code, your wager will be risk-free, up to $200. In the event that they fail to cover the spread or lose the game outright, you'll get the amount of your bet back in the form of a free bet.

Stop wasting any more time. Get into the action and bet on Week 4 college football expert picks with the PointsBet Promo Code and get up to $800 in risk-free bets. Just click on the link below to get started.