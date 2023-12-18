Seahawks vs Eagles NFL Prop Bets And Odds For Monday Night Football

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Monday Night Football will put a bow on Week 15 as the Philadelphia Eagles look to get back on track against the Seattle Seahawks. On the heels of Dallas getting routed yesterday, the Eagles are still squarely in the mix to win their division and fight for the first seed in the NFC.

Seahawks vs Eagles Props: Dallas Goedert OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards

First thing's first, the elephant in the room is the health of Jalen Hurts, who apparently has a virus bad enough to put the tough quarterback very much in question for tonight's matchup. That will bring plenty of doubt to how the Eagles offense will plan tonight, but if Hurts is struggling to push the ball down the field, it could lead to more and more opportunities for Dallas Goedert in the short to immediate game.

Goedert has a couple big performances this year, and now in his second week back from missing a month to injuries, he should be heavily involved.

Seahawks vs Eagles Props: Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 3.5 Receptions

Speaking of starting quarterbacks, there's a very real chance that Geno Smith won't be playing in tonight's matchup. If he can't go, it looks like Drew Lock will get the start against the Eagles.

Philly started the year with one of the most stout defenses in the league, but that hasn't been the case as of late. The Eagles have allowed 36.3 points per game over their last three outings, which is the second-most in the NFL over that timeframe.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be the biggest beneficiary with Lock under center, capable of creating plenty of separation close to the line of scrimmage.

Seahawks vs Eagles Props: Kenneth Walker OVER 48.5 Rushing Yards

Another thing we should expect from the Seattle offense is a healthy dose of running back production. Without Smith, or even if he's available but hampered, they should put the ball in the hands of their running back duo frequently.

Walker is coming off two down weeks in a row, only seeing a handful of carries, but he operated as a true workhouse back earlier in the season. Along with the massive amount of points that they have allowed recently, Philly has also surrendered the fourth-most rushing yards per game over the last three weeks. I like Walker to get back on track tonight.