Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bets | 40+ Swift-Themed Props to Bet on Super Bowl Sunday

Every February, the Super Bowl grabs the national spotlight for the game and the commercials. However, this year's event is getting even more attention due to the presence of one Taylor Swift. Arguably the most popular musician on the planet, Swift's romantic relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to make her a focal point of NFL games, setting the stage for themed Taylor Swift Super Bowl prop bets

While literal Taylor Swift Super Bowl props, such as will her name be mentioned in the Super Bowl MVP speech, are not legal in the US, DraftKings and bet365 have done the next best thing – releasing special Taylor Swift-themed prop bets for the Super Bowl. These bets are 100% legal if you are in a state where DraftKings or bet365 are operating! And you can sign up by tapping a BET NOW button in this article.

Listed under a "Swiftie Specials" tab inside DraftKings' Super Bowl odds section, NFL and Swift fans alike can bet on a variety of unique, fun Taylor Swift-themed odds before and during the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl rematch.

Whether you are a NFL fan looking for more ways to wager on the Super Bowl or a Taylor Swift fanatic looking to bet on sports for the first time, you're not going to want to miss out on these exclusive odds.

That means you can bet $5 on one of these or any other wagers and instantly get eight $25 bonus bets to bet on more Taylor Swift prop bets!

Following suit, bet365 has some of its own themed Taylor Swift Super Bowl props, too.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get started.

Top 33 Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bets at DraftKings

Here's a quick look at the top 33 Taylor Swift Super Bowl prop bets at DraftKings:

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bet Odds Fifteen: Patrick Mahomes to Have 15+ Rush Yards & 215+ Pass Yards -175 Is It Over Now?: KC Chiefs to Lead by 14+ Points +225 Shake It Off: PHI Eagles to Score First & KC Chiefs to Win +300 ME!: Saquon Barkley to Have a 50+ Yard Longest Rush +350 Gold Rush: Saquon Barkley to Have 20+ Rush Yards in Each Quarter +350 22: Any Quarter to Have 22+ Points Scored +400 Mine: Travis Kelce to Have 87+ Receiving Yards & Score 1+ TD +450 Look What You Made Me Do: Travis Kelce to Have 4+ Receptions in Each Half +500 Seven: Winning Margin to Be Exactly 7 Points +700 Deja Vu: KC Chiefs to Win by Exactly 3 Points +750 Friendship Bracelets: Kareem Hunt & Isiah Pacheco to Combine for 3+ TDs +800 Fearless: Patrick Mahomes to Have 5+ Rush Yards in Each Quarter +800 Style: Saquon Barkley to Score 1+ Receiving TD & 1+ Rushing TD +1000 …Ready For It?: Travis Kelce to Score on KC Chiefs 1st Drive +1100 Two Is Better Than One: Two Successful 2-Point Conversions in the Game +1200 The Last Great American Dynasty: KC Chiefs to Win By 22+ Points +1200 Run: Travis Kelce to Have 5+ Rush Yards +1200 I Knew You Were Trouble: Saquon Barkley to Have 250+ Rush & Rec Yards +1200 Today Was A Fairytale: KC Chiefs to Win & Travis Kelce to Score 2+ TDs +1400 You Need to Calm Down: Jalen Hurts to Have 200+ Pass Yards in the 1st Half +1400 Exile: Noah Gray to Have 2+ Receptions in Each Half +1600 Blank Space: Xavier Worthy to Have a 50+ Yard Reception +1600 Anti-Hero: Jalen Hurts to Throw 3+ Pass TDs & Score 1+ Rush TD +1600 1989: Kareem Hunt to Have 19+ Rush Attempts & 89+ Rush Yards +1800 You're On Your Own Kid: Xavier Worthy to Have 10+ Receptions & 1+ Rush Attempt +2000 Love Story: KC Chiefs to Win and Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce to Combine for All of KC Chiefs TDs +2500 Karma: PHI Eagles to Win the 1st Half by 21+ Points +2500 the 1: Xavier Worthy to Score 1+ Receiving TD & 1+ Rushing TD +3000 Mastermind: Patrick Mahomes to Have 400+ Pass Yards +3500 Afterglow: Travis Kelce to Score in Overtime +4000 Enchanted: Travis Kelce to Have 20+ Receiving Yards in Each Quarter +5000 You Belong With Me: Travis Kelce to Score the First & Second TD +7000 Wildest Dreams: Travis Kelce to Score the First & Last TD +9000

Best Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bets at bet365

Here's a quick look at the top eight Taylor Swift Super Bowl prop bets at bet365. bet365 has a total of 29 available "Swiftie Specials."

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bet Yes No Begin Again: Second half to begin with scores tied +850 -1600 Fearless: Chiefs to have a successful fourth-down conversion -150 +120 Everything Has Changed: Chiefs to come from behind and take the lead in the fourth quarter +250 -340 Down Bad: Chiefs to have a turnover on downs +120 -150 Bad Blood: Eagles to have a roughing the passer penalty +175 -225 Fifteen: Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP +110 -140 The Man: Travis Kelce to record 100+ receiving yards and score a touchdown +600 -1000 22: Travis Kelce to record 22+ receiving yards in each half +110 -140

Will Taylor Swift Make It to the Super Bowl?

Unlike last year's Super Bowl, Taylor Swift does not have any concert tours that could conflict with her attendance. All expectations are that Swift will be attendance to support Kelce and the Chiefs.

In addition to these themed Taylor Swift Super Bowl prop bets, a handful of sports betting apps have been offering Taylor Swift-specific odds. It's important to note that these types of odds are primarily being offered in Canada and Europe, and examples include "How many times will Taylor Swift be mentioned on the broadcast?" and "Will Taylor Swift be mentioned during the MVP speech?" There was also a prop at FanDuel Ontario as to whether there will be a marriage proposal on the field. You will not find them at any of the top US sports betting sites.

Instead, your best bet if you are looking to make some Taylor Swift-type wagers is capitalizing on the unique Taylor Swift Super Bowl prop bets that DraftKings and bet365 are offering. If you're attending a "Swiftie" themed Super Bowl party, these prop bets are a must.

The DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets offer that can instantly be used on other Super Bowl odds.