Owners of professional sports teams come in all shapes and sizes. While they all have one thing in common -- a large bankroll -- some are even luckier, being blessed with good looks as well.

Here's a rundown of the top 10 most attractive owners in sports.

1. Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban, the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, kicks off the list. He purchased the Mavs for $285 million in January 2000, and has since brought home an NBA Championship to Dallas. The team is now estimated to be worth $3.3 billion. It may his money talking, but at 64 years old, he does not look his age. Botox or not, Cuban is an attractive guy, especially when it comes to comparing him to other team owners.

Mark Cuban plans to match Mavs' $750K fine with a charitable donation. 👏 https://t.co/Y0hDm5zL0g pic.twitter.com/1ffYtcB7tF April 16, 2023

2. Tom Brady

Tom Brady makes another list. Yes, the GOAT himself is enjoying life after football, and he makes this list after investing in an expansion team that is expected to make its debut in the 2023 Major League Pickleball season. Brady may be making his initial waves in the team ownership game in pickleball, but it wouldn't shock any of us if he eventually bought a stake in an NFL team. He should probably remain retired for a few years before he does so, just in case he changes his mind and wants to play again.

Tom Brady and Kim Clijsters are headlining a group to purchase a Major League Pickleball expansion team, per @FOS pic.twitter.com/383zJQHdaX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2022

3. Robert Pera

Robert Pera was only 34 years old when he purchased the Memphis Grizzlies for $377 million in 2012. Now over a decade later, he is 45 and the team is worth $1.5 billion. The Grizzles weren't always a force in the NBA, but since Pera has taken over, he's assembled a quality basketball team with perennial upside, employing players like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Pera initially made his fortune by founding Ubiquiti Networks, Inc., a global communications technology company that he took public in 2011.

2022's Richest U.S. Sports Owners, per @Forbes 💰 1️⃣ Steve Ballmer, $83B

2️⃣ Rob Walton, $56.7B

3️⃣ David Tepper, $18.5B

4️⃣ Robert Pera, $17.6B

5️⃣ Steve Cohen, $17.5B pic.twitter.com/raUnGJ8CUS — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 28, 2022

4. Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos

One of the world's most attractive couples, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos own two Italian soccer clubs together. They invested in Campobasso 1919 and Ascoli FC last November (2022). While the cute couple has stakes in both clubs, Consuelos has the title of co-owner for Campobasso 1919. Consuelos told People Magazine that he was intrigued by the team's underdog status and wanted to help make a difference, since the club nearly disbanded before the couple's takeover.

Kelly Ripa Celebrates 27th Wedding Anniversary with 'Love of My Life' Mark Consuelos https://t.co/FNUoWFbFc3 — People (@people) May 1, 2023

5. Michelle Williams

Former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams is a minority owner of a WNBA team, the Chicago Sky. Being that Williams is from Rockford, Illinois, it makes sense that she invested in the local women's sports team in 2006. The Sky have had some success with Williams writing the checks. They won a conference title in 2014 and won the WNBA Championship in 2021.

Me trying to talk sports: Did you know that Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child is a minority owner of the Chicago Sky, the new WNBA champions? pic.twitter.com/GGXf0VZb8e — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) October 18, 2021

6. Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and a group of entertainers and athletes that includes Fergie, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and Venus and Serena Williams, purchased a minority share of the Miami Dolphins in 2009. Jennifer Lopez was also included in this group (and would have clearly made this most attractive owners list), but she conceded her share of the team to Anthony as part of a settlement amidst the couple's 2014 divorce.

7. Kim Pegula

Kim Pegula and her husband, Terry Pegula, own the Buffalo Bills. Pegula has lived quite the life before her tenure as Bills' owner. She grew up in the streets of her native country, South Korea, after being abandoned as a baby, living her early years as an orphan. But after being adopted and brought to the United States, her life drastically changed, clearly, as she now co-owns a professional football team. The Pegulas brought the Bills back to prominence for the first time since the early 1990s, and we don't think it was just her good looks that has helped propel the team to so many wins recently.

Happy Birthday to #Bills owner Kim Pegula! We hope you have a great day. pic.twitter.com/2GKLcov8p4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 7, 2015

8. David Beckham

One of the greatest and most attractive international football players of all time, David Beckham became a minority stake owner of Inter Miami FC. His minority stake ownership did not last long, however, as Beckham became the majority owner shortly thereafter in 2021. Beckham is also a 10% stakeholder of Salford City F.C., a team that plays in English Football's League 2 across the pond.

9. Jeanie Buss

There aren't many women who own professional sports teams, but when it comes to the most attractive one, Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers is at the head of the class. The Lakers have been in the Buss family for decades, with plenty of ups and downs, but Jeanie, a former Playboy Playmate in May of 1995, gets the nod when it comes to the most attractive team owners around.

Jeanie Buss expressed how 'proud' she is of the #Lakers for fighting through their 2-10 start to get to this point.https://t.co/cBTSRYjE5a pic.twitter.com/m6L4UVubeG — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) April 28, 2023

10. Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham, the English National League soccer team, in 2020. Since they bought the team, "Welcome to Wrexham" took television by storm. It is one of the most popular sports-centric docuseries to watch right now. At the time of the purchase, Wrexham was one of the worst teams in the ENL, finishing at the bottom of the table. But since Reynolds and McElhenney took over, Wrexham has emerged as one of the best teams in the league. The soccer club even made it to the FA Trophy Finals in Reynolds and McElhenney's short tenure as club owners. One has to wonder if it's their good looks or soccer acumen that's helped Wrexham rise to the top.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are sending the club's players to Las Vegas as a reward for winning promotion to the English Football League, sources have told ESPN 😅🎰 pic.twitter.com/NH5l1Atfco — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 1, 2023

Runner Up - Earvin "Magic" Johnson

Magic Johnson is one of the most polarizing figures in sports for the last few decades, and has become quite the businessman in his post-basketball career. Wherever he goes, winning seems to follow...no matter the sport.