Where Can I Bet on the Super Bowl? Legal Online Betting States

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of a threepeat while the Philadelphia Eagles look to play spoiler in Super Bowl 59, and there are thousands of dollars of exclusive welcome bonus offers you can use on the game at the leading sports betting apps

Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day of the year in the online sports betting world, providing hundreds of different odds on all facets of the game. Bettors can get things started by claiming the best sportsbook promos at the nation's top online sportsbooks.

Whether you believe Patrick Mahomes wins his fourth Super Bowl or Saquon Barkley can throw the Eagles on his back and lead them to their second Lombardi Trophy in eight years, the pinnacle of the NFL season is the perfect time to begin playing at the leading sports betting sites .

Here is a look at all the different states where players can place wagers on Super Bowl odds, NFL player props , and all the other available lines – including NFL parlays, specials and Super Bowl MVP odds – that oddsmakers are providing for the biggest day of the U.S. online sports betting world.

Where You Can Bet On The Super Bowl Online

Super Bowl Betting in Arizona

The Cardinals haven't had much Super Bowl success in recent years, but bettors in the Grand Canyon State will enjoy Super Bowl Sunday thanks to more than a dozen options for qualified players to use, including BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook. There are thousands of dollars in potential promotions for players to grab when they sign up with the various Arizona betting promos .

Super Bowl Betting in Colorado

Bettors in Colorado have been able to place wagers on the Super Bowl ever since 2021, and they can do so thanks to access to 18 different online sportsbooks in the Centennial State. Even better, Colorado betting promos are available for Super Bowl LIX, including the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBOUS and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Super Bowl Betting in Connecticut

The birthplace of the worldwide leader in sports, bettors can place Super Bowl wagers at a number of NFL betting sites in the Nutmeg State, including DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel. New users who sign up with Connecticut betting promos today will unlock stellar welcome bonus offers as you get started.

Super Bowl Betting in Illinois

The Bears haven't won a Super Bowl since 1985, but the Land of Lincoln still lets bettors win by offering them with a number of elite options. Using Illinois betting promos – including the Fanatics promo code and the FanDuel promo code – when signing up for a new account will unlock a host of welcome bonus offers that put promotional dollars into your account as you get started.

Super Bowl Betting in Indiana

Indiana can place Super Bowl 59 wagers at many of the premier online sportsbooks in the industry that operate in the state. Better yet, new players who sign up with Indiana betting promos will unlock a host of welcome bonus offers that give them a head start toward earning cash profit on the bets they place between the Eagles and Chiefs.

Super Bowl Betting in Iowa

With 20 different online sportsbooks to choose from – including industry leaders in bet365, DraftKings and Fanatics – there is no shortage of Super Bowl options for Iowa bettors to choose from. Those who haven't gotten started yet can use a host of Iowa betting promos to grab some of the industry's top welcome bonus offers just in time for the Super Bowl.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts waits for the snap against the Chiefs during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. (Matt Kartozian / Imagn Images)

Super Bowl Betting in Kansas

Kansas online sports betting launched in September 2022, paving the way for its citizens to place wagers on the Super Bowl and a host of other sports. Players in the state can place those bets at some of the top operators in the country. Bettors who get started today using Kansas betting promos like the DraftKings promo code and the Bet365 promo code can pick up some of the industry's biggest and best promotional rewards.

Super Bowl Betting in Kentucky

Kentucky launched online sports betting in September 2023 and has been delivering stellar NFL odds ever since. Prospective bettors and NFL fans can and should use Kentucky betting promos in the lead-up to the Super Bowl to earn themselves elite welcome bonuses from the top operators, including bet365 and DraftKings.

Super Bowl Betting in Louisiana

Louisiana has hosted the Super Bowl on numerous occasions, so it's only fitting that its citizens can also bet on the Big Game. That's been the case since January 2022, with operators like BetMGM and FanDuel launching in 55 of the 64 parishes in the state. New players who sign up with Louisiana betting promos can earn some stellar welcome bonus offers to use on all their favorite Super Bowl wagers, which will take place at Caesars Superdome.

Super Bowl Betting in Maine

The Northeast has the Patriots, and Maine specifically has online sports betting and operators that include Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings. Bettors who are ready to get started with Super Bowl wagers can sign up with Maine betting promos to earn some of the industry's top welcome bonus offers.

Super Bowl Betting in Maryland

Maryland launched online sports betting in 2022 and now has 11 different online sportsbooks for its players to choose from, including Caesars, Fanatics and ESPN BET. Players in the state who sign up prior to the Super Bowl using the top Maryland betting promos will unlock elite welcome bonus offers to use on their favorite picks for the Big Game.

Super Bowl Betting in Massachusetts

Massachusetts knows a thing or two about Super Bowls, and Patriots fans were able to start placing bets in March 2023 when online sports betting launched in the state. Those same betting markets are available once again, and players who sign up with Massachusetts betting promos will pick up some excellent welcome bonus offers to use on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl Betting in Michigan

Michigan has long been at the forefront of online gambling, and that includes legalizing online sports betting in January 2021. There are 11 different operators for players to pick from, and new users who sign up with Michigan betting promos can take advantage of some elite welcome bonus offers as they prep their Super Bowl bets.

Super Bowl Betting in New Hampshire

New Hampshire first launched online sports betting in December 2019, so there have been plenty of opportunities to wager on the Super Bowl in the state. DraftKings holds the exclusive rights to legally accept wagers through a partnership with the New Hampshire Lottery.

Super Bowl Betting in New Jersey

As the plaintiff in the lawsuit that eventually struck down the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, New Jersey led the fight for legalized and regulated sports betting across the country and was one of the first to go live with online betting. Players in the Garden State have 14 different online sportsbooks to choose from to place their Super Bowl wagers. Bettors who use New Jersey betting promos will earn some of the industry's leading operators.

Super Bowl Betting in New York

The country's fourth most-populated state launched its online betting operations on New Year's Day in 2022. Bettors in the state have a handful of elite options to choose from, and new users who sign up with them using New York betting promos receive some excellent welcome bonus offers.

Super Bowl Betting in North Carolina

North Carolina launched its online sports betting operations in March 2024, meaning 2025 will be the first year that players can place legal wagers on the Super Bowl. New users can sign up with the top North Carolina betting promos today to earn welcome bonuses to use on the Big Game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Super Bowl Betting in Ohio

Ohio launched online sports betting in 2023 just before Super Bowl LVII and players in the state have unlimited access to 15 different online sportsbooks. New users who get started at these operators using Ohio betting promos will gain access to a number of great welcome bonus offers.

Super Bowl Betting in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is no stranger to Super Bowl success with the Eagles and Steelers, and bettors in the state can place wagers on the Big Game ever since online sports betting went live in 2020. With 11 options to choose from – including BetRivers, FanDuel, and BetMGM – there are plenty of opportunities to get started using the state's top Pennsylvania betting promos . We expect there will be many Eagles-specific promotions for fans of Jalen Hurts and Co.

Super Bowl Betting in Tennessee

Online sports betting in Tennessee launched in 2020, and bettors in the state can place wagers at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and Hard Rock among others. Despite a fewer number of options than its bordering states, there is a great opportunity for new players to earn big with Tennessee betting promo s.

Super Bowl Betting in Vermont

One of the newest states to introduce legal online sports betting is no stranger to Super Bowls as plenty of Vermont residents root on the Patriots. Since sports betting online launched in January 2024, this will be the second time bettors in the state can place wagers on the Super Bowl. There are thousands of dollars in welcome promotions available for players who use Vermont betting promos to sign up for their new accounts.

Super Bowl Betting in Virginia

There are 12 different online sportsbooks for bettors to choose from in Virginia, including BetMGM, Fanatics, DraftKings and FanDuel. New players who are ready to get in on the action for Super Bowl Sunday can use Virginia betting promos to unlock welcome bonus offers that increase chances for payouts on their first wagers.

Super Bowl Betting in Washington DC

The nation's capital is home to a number of legal and licensed online sportsbooks, including FanDuel. New users who want to get started placing wagers on Super Bowl LIX can do so with the top Washington DC betting promos, which are available now in the leadup to the Big Game.

Super Bowl Betting in West Virginia

Though West Virginia doesn't have a pro football team, it does have a number of legal and licensed online sportsbooks that are offering NFL betting promos for Super Bowl 59. Getting started with various West Virginia betting promos can earn new players thousands of promotional dollars on the first bets they place.

Super Bowl Betting in Wyoming

Despite not having any professional sports teams in Wyoming and alum Josh Allen watching from home, bettors in the state can place Super Bowl 59 wagers at a number of different online sportsbooks. New players get an added bonus of being able to take advantage of Wyoming betting promos that deliver elite welcome bonuses for Super Bowl Sunday.

Betting on the Chiefs-Eagles Matchup in Super Bowl 59

The Chiefs are slight favorites in the Super Bowl odds , but an Eagles offense that just put up a conference championship-record 55 points could very well hang with Mahomes and Co.

Philadelphia actually had better numbers on both sides of the ball this season, outscoring the Chiefs on offense 27.2-22.6 per game during the regular season while allowing 18.3 ppg to the Chiefs' 21.5.

Regardless of which team you're interested in betting on, you'll find hundreds of NFL odds available to qualified players who get started today. Remember to sign up with the best sportsbook promos to earn thousands in Super Bowl bonuses.

Where You Can Bet on the Super Bowl Online FAQ

Where can I bet on the Super Bowl online?

You can bet on the Super Bowl online in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Major operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel are available in most of these states.

How can I bet on the Super Bowl legally?

Players who are old enough – 21 in most states – and physically located in a state that has online sports betting can sign up with legal and licensed online sportsbooks to place legal wagers on the Super Bowl. All of these regulated online sportsbooks provide welcome bonus offers to new players.

Is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl?

Yes, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest betting day on the sports calendar and is entirely legal to place wagers if you are in a state where sports betting is legal. Many online sportsbooks have partnerships with the NFL, and each operator provides unique promo codes and welcome bonuses in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

Which states can I legally bet on the Super Bowl?

There are 30 states and the District of Columbia where players can legally place wagers on the Super Bowl. Qualified players must verify that they are at least 21 and physically located in one of the states where online sports betting is legal to take advantage of offers and legally place wagers.