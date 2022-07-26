WynnBET NY Promo Code: Use XROTO For $50 Wager On Yankees vs Mets Betting Picks, Get $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The second half of the MLB season storms on with a loaded Tuesday, as all 30 teams take the field for today's 15-game slate. The headline contest is clearly the Subway Series, as the New York Yankees head to Queens to take on their crosstown rival, the New York Mets.

As if New Yorkers don't already have enough skin in the game, WynnBET is offering them the chance for even more with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO for Yankees vs Mets betting picks. New users can take advantage of WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO by placing an initial bet of at least $50 on today's Yankees vs Mets game to get $200 in free bets.

How Do I Sign Up With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO?

Signing up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is easy and only takes a few minutes. To do so, follow the below steps.

Start by clicking the link below to begin the WynnBET NY registration process. Once prompted, create a unique username and password. Then, provide your basic contact information, including your name, mailing address, email, and phone number. In order to verify your account, you will be required to provide your date of birth and the last 4 digits of your social security number as well.

Once the above steps are complete, you will enter the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. Now that you've completed the account creation and verification process, all you have to do is make a first-time deposit of at least $50 to qualify for $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

More Info About WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

Offered as one of the most generous welcome bonuses on the market, WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO gives new users $200 in free bets when they make an initial qualifying bet of at least $50.

To acquire the bonus from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, the first bet of at least $50 cannot have odds shorter than -120. That means all plus-money wagers are fair game, including bets on home runs in tonight's Yankees vs Mets game. As long as the bet has odds of at least -120 or longer, it qualifies for WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. Win or lose, you get $200 in free bets as long as your first bet with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is at least $50.

Once you place your first bet of at least $50, your $200 in free bets courtesy of WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO will be credited to your account. Instead of being deposited all at once, however, the free bets are broken up into four separate installments of $50. The first of the four free bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the time that your initial $50 wager is settled. Each of the three outstanding free bets will be added to your account one by one for the following three days, adding up to a total of $200 in free bets.

Use WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO For Yankees vs Mets Betting Picks

There isn't a more New York way to take advantage of the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO than by making Yankees vs Mets betting picks on the Subway Series. The Yankees vs Mets game tonight is a great way to get started on WynnBET with your $50 first bet to activate the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO welcome offer.

Simply place a $50 Yankees vs Mets best bet and you'll be well on your way to the $200 in free bets, thanks to WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.